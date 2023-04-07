The Covenant School, the Christian School in Nashville, has been in the headlines for the recent massacre wherein seven people died, including a child and a school officer. The school said it would not complete its academic year in the facility.

An alternative has been proposed wherein the 200 students and 40 staff members will resume classes at the Brentwood Hills Church of Christ. The church has agreed to hold the courses for the Presbyterian school. The church has a congregation of 1,200 people and is located approximately five miles from Covenant's campus.

Church of Christ Helps The Covenant School

According to Christian Chronicle, the classes will start the next week and go until the end of May. The Brentwood Hills church's executive minister, Jonathan Seamon, stated that there was no difficulty in providing the school use of the church's facilities.

After the tragedy in the school that resulted in the death of seven people, the school officials considered using the facilities of a nearby Lipscomb University. The school has reached out to Brentwood Hills' pulpit minister, Walt Leaver, to explore this possibility and for them to continue giving education to the poor students that are greatly affected. Leaver also advised them to think about utilizing the Brentwood Hills Church of Christ's resources.

The Tennessee Department of Education and other agencies have inspected the building to be given the grant to use it as an emergency status as their school. Jonathan Seamon, the executive minister of Brentwood Hills Church of Christ, stated that the state has been very supportive and cooperative to the process as it usually takes two months in just two days.

'Days after the shooting, Nashville held several vigils to mourn the massacre's victims and have the families left behind thought of support from the community. According to NBC News, Henry Seeley, the lead pastor of Belonging Co Church, noted that several churchgoers' families also send their kids to the school. Leaver proposed that they consider using the Brentwood Hills Church of Christ facilities.

He acknowledged the difficulty of the circumstance and underlined the significance of banding together for mutual assistance. Bishop J. Mark Spalding said that throughout the event, many parishioners cried as they needed to be with one another during such a trying time. The bishop said people had come to the mass full of anguish and loss.

The Schools' Motivation to Teach Christian Values to the Students

According to the News Covenant Schools website, Christian values are given and imparted to the students in their institution. They emphasize that the Scriptures are the word of God and Jesus Christ is the one who saved everyone from sin, which is being taught every day. Prayers, The Scriptures, and the Ten Commandments are also being taught actively and read together.

The middle school students use the Book of Common Prayer for worship and attend chapel once a week. Their website states that the organization is firmly evangelical and Christian. They uphold the Apostles' and Nicene's Creeds and the Thirty-Nine Articles of Religion, which serve as the cornerstone of the English Church.

