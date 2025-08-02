‘169 Years of History’ Spurgeon's College to Shut Doors Due to Financial Difficulties

Spurgeon's College, a Baptist training college is located in London, England. | Photo Credit: Flickr/ One Cut

On Thursday, Spurgeon’s College in London, a prominent Baptist theological institution established by Charles Spurgeon in 1856, announced its unexpected closure after 169 years of operation. The closure is attributed to financial difficulties and the abrupt loss of essential funding support.

The Board of Trustees expressed their decision was made “with deep sadness and great regret,” thereby ending one of the UK's most notable evangelical training organizations, known for equipping individuals for pastoral, academic, and missional leadership.

According to the trustees, persistent financial hardships, worsened by declining enrollments and a challenging funding environment for theological education, had left the institution in a vulnerable state in recent times. A recent collaboration with a charitable foundation temporarily helped stabilize the finances, but when that support was unexpectedly terminated on July 21, the college found itself unable to continue its operations.

In their statement, the trustees noted: “Like many higher education institutions — particularly within the Theology sector — Spurgeon’s College has faced significant financial challenges for several years, driven by declining student numbers and an increasingly complex and difficult financial landscape.”

They further explained, “In recent months, the College partnered with a charitable foundation that provided vital financial support and offered assurances to both the College and the Office for Students of continued funding. However, this relationship was, without warning, unexpectedly terminated on July 21, 2025. As a result, the College can no longer sustain its financial operations and has been left with no choice but to enter the insolvency process immediately.”

The college's immediate focus is on safeguarding the interests of students and staff as much as possible in this difficult circumstance, the trustees added.

Highlighting the college's significant contributions, the trustees remarked on its role in training countless individuals for Christian mission, ministry, and leadership.

“Each graduate stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of our founder and the College’s commitment to theological education and Christian service. God has blessed the College in amazing ways through our long history, and we encourage everyone at this challenging time to pray for his guidance so that men and women continue to be prepared for Christian ministry.”

In conclusion, they shared, “It is with heavy hearts that we share this news, and we express our deep gratitude to all who have supported Spurgeon’s College throughout its history.”