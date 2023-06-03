Catholic Church Investigation Uncovers 728 Priests Involved in Child Abuse in Spain Over Eight Decades

Unsplash/Emmanuel Appiah

Alarming details of past abuse have been revealed, according to Reuters, following a recent inquiry into sexual abuse within the Spanish Catholic Church. With 927 victims throughout an eight-decade period beginning in the 1940s, the investigation has identified up to 728 suspected perpetrators, including clergy and non-clerical workers.

Bishops' Conference of Spain spokeswoman Jose Gabriel Vera expressed regret at the findings. In addition to expressing his willingness to help all victims, he acknowledged the harm done and promised to be there for them as they recovered.

Hundreds of Sexual Abuse Cases Uncovered

According to the article in WION News, following a story by the Spanish newspaper El Pais that exposed the horrific truth of widespread child abuse by priests within the Church, this investigation was launched. There were atleast 1,200 people were sexually assaulted by clergy members, but this was just a raw data and the report indicates that the number might go higher.

The alleged abuses allegedly occurred in 31 of Spain's approximately 70 dioceses and in 31 religious orders. Spain's Ombudsman established an independent panel to further probe the allegations last year in reaction to this troubling finding. 445 victims have so far provided testimony to the commission.

In the article shared in the Times of India, Vera made it clear that she wanted to comprehend the flaws in the selection of priesthood candidates and what might have gone wrong throughout their training. He expressed curiosity about what may motivate someone who has given their life to God to engage in sexual abuse. Many European nations have been plagued by the serious problem of Catholic clergy child sexual abuse for many years. The horrifying stories of survivors have been the foundation of numerous lawsuits and investigations, which have been launched in order to learn more about these heinous crimes.

Also Read: Catholic Churches in California Face Thousands of Sexual Abuse Lawsuits, Allowed Victims to Sue Up to 40 Years Old

Spain's Parliament Initiates Official Inquiry Into Sexual Abuse Within the Church

The Ombudsman claimed earlier this year that his impartial committee had collected the testimonies of 445 victims thus far, but the probe is still underway, and now Spain joined the select group of nations that have looked into such misuse through parliamentary or government investigations.

According to ABC News, an investigation that was very thourough was conducted by Australia, and it is said that it is one of its kind. According to an investigation conducted in 2017, between 1980 and 2010, 7% of Catholic priests were accused of sexually assaulting adolescents. Beginning in 2005, judge-led inquiries in Ireland reduced the Catholic Church's hitherto significant sway over politics and culture.

An independent investigation conducted in France in 2021 indicated that between 1950 to 2020, 330,000 children were sexually abused by Catholic clergy or other lay people working for Catholic organizations.

A comparable investigation into this serious issue was earlier this year conducted in Portugal. Over 4,800 people may have been victims of child sexual abuse within the Catholic Church, according to a Portuguese expert panel. This depressing data emphasizes the widespread nature of the problem of child sexual abuse inside the Catholic Church, necessitating immediate responses and protective measures to protect the weak.

Related Article:Illinois State Investigation Reveals Catholic Clergy's Extensive Sexual Abuse of Children, Contradicting Church's Previous Claims