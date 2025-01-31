American Eagle Jet and Black Hawk Crash into Potomac; 67 Feared Dead

On January 30, 2025, Rescue boats search the Potomac River after an American Eagle passenger jet collided with a Black Hawk helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, DC. | Screenshot: NBC News via YouTube

Sixty-seven people are feared dead following a collision between an American Eagle passenger jet and a Black Hawk helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night.

American Eagle Flight 5342, carrying 64 passengers, was arriving from Wichita, Kansas, when it collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter that had three soldiers aboard.

The collision resulted in both aircraft crashing into the Potomac River, leading authorities to believe that all individuals on board both aircraft had perished.

During a joint press briefing at 7:30 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) expressed his sorrow and urged the public to be patient as the National Transportation Safety Board continues its investigation.

Reports surfaced on Wednesday evening confirming that a plane and a helicopter had collided near Reagan, with American Airlines stating that the involved plane was one of theirs. “There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft,” an American Airlines representative said late Wednesday night.

Passengers on the flight included several figure skaters, their coaches, and some family members returning from a development camp in Wichita.

In response to the tragedy, Reagan National Airport announced a suspension of all flights until 11 a.m. Thursday.