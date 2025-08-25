Amplify Draws 45,000 Participants, Over 1,100 Make Commitments to Follow Jesus

An evangelism event hosted by Pulse Evangelism in Benton, Arkansas, on August 8-9, 2025. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Pulse Evangelism

A two-day evangelism event held in Benton, Arkansas, earlier this month attracted 45,000 attendees and resulted in over 1,100 individuals committing their lives to Jesus.

The event, organized by Pulse Evangelism and known as Amplify 2025, featured a combination of music, prayer, and faith testimonies that drew people from 37 states between August 8 and 9.

Nick Hall, founder and evangelist of Pulse, shared with The Christian Post via email that more than 20,000 people received evangelism training during the event.

1,226 attendees “responded to the Gospel,” a term Hall used to describe those who made a first-time commitment to Jesus, rededicated their lives, or asked questions about Jesus. Among these responses, 586 individuals made their first-ever commitment to Jesus, 566 rededicated their lives, and 74 asked questions about Jesus.

“Amplify was founded in 2012 with the goal of sharing the Gospel with as many people as possible,” Hall explained. “The mission has remained unchanged, and every year that we have been a part of Amplify, we have been blown away by the response and what God does over those two days.”

“Our goal is for every person to hear about Jesus and be equipped to share Him with others. Each year, we aim to unite people under the banner of Jesus with powerful music, Gospel-centered messages, and evangelism training,” he added.

The two-day event featured performances by multiple artists, including Lecrae, Matthew West, Maverick City Music, Switchfoot, Terrian, and Jamie MacDonald, among others.

Hall noted that the event was free to attend and received significant local support from the community in Saline County, including 700 volunteers and first responders. In addition, 16 young people from the Pulse 100 evangelism training program shared their faith stories on the main stage and at workshops, helping to train others in evangelism.

Concerning the decision of many to follow Christ, Hall explained that his organization connected these individuals with volunteers called “Pulse digital responders.”

Regarding the high turnout, especially among young people, Hall expressed his belief that the country is “seeing a generation rise up that is running toward Jesus.”

He emphasized, “If you’ve been wondering where the young people are, I can tell you this: they’re back. That should excite us and challenge us. Now is the time to run hard after this generation and meet them where they are with the life-changing truth of the Gospel.”