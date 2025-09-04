Ancient Samaritan Site Uncovered, Thought to Be Birthplace of Bible’s Magician

An ancient Samaritan mosaic has been discovered in Kafr Qasim. | Photo Credit: Israel Antiquities Authority/ Emil Aladjem

A large complex featuring several grand rooms and remnants of ancient agriculture has been uncovered in Kafr Qasim, near Petach Tikva.

Archaeologists believe the site to be the birthplace of Menander, a Samaritan magician who followed Simon Magus, as mentioned in chapter 8 of the Book of Acts, according to All Israel News.

“The estate, identified as Samaritan and dating back some 1,600 years, was discovered by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), which has been excavating the area before a new neighborhood was built at the location,” the IAA stated.

“The remains of the estate were soon settled as being part of a Samaritan community which had been thriving from the time of the Romans to the Byzantines, from the fourth to the seventh centuries A.D.,” the IAA added.

“The size and splendor of the buildings discovered, the quality of their mosaic floors and the impressive agricultural installations, all point to the great wealth and prosperity of the local Samaritan community over the years,” said IAA directors Alla Nagorsky and Dr. Daniel Leahy Griswold in a press release.

The site of Kh. Kafr Ḥatta is historically significant as the birthplace of Menander, who followed Simon the Magician, a figure mentioned in the New Testament and considered the father of Gnostic sects.

The Apostle Philip went to Samaria to preach and encountered the magician, who had something of a conversion experience but never quite seemed to leave his fondness for supernatural power. Acts chapter 8 describes him as a well-known individual of his day.

One of the mosaic floors was decorated with intricate geometric patterns and images of vegetation. It features a central medallion flanked with acanthus leaves and fruits and vegetables, including grapes, dates, watermelons, artichokes and asparagus.

Near the entrance to this room, a partially preserved Greek inscription was uncovered, wishing the owner “Good luck!” or “Mazel tov!” in Hebrew.

A spacious warehouse was also discovered on the estate, along with an elaborate olive press located close to a ritual bath, or mikveh, suggesting that those involved in olive oil production needed to be ritually pure.

“What makes this site particularly interesting is that unlike some of the other Samaritan sites that were destroyed in these revolts, the agricultural estate in Kafr Qasim actually continued in use, and even preserved its Samaritan identity — as evidenced by the Samaritan ceramic oil-lamps uncovered in our excavation,” explained Nagorsky.

“This is a fascinating site, which displays the historical gamut between the days of prosperity and the decline of the Samaritan community,” Nagorsky added.