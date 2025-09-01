Archaeologists Find Significant Wall in Jerusalem Confirming Biblical Connection to Siloam

The Pool of Siloam, where Hezekiah's Tunnel concludes in Jerusalem, Israel. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Spirit & Truth

Archaeologists in Jerusalem have uncovered a massive wall that is believed to be part of the original infrastructure of the Pool of Siloam, a site famous for the biblical account of Jesus healing a blind man.

Researchers see this discovery as a rare physical link to a location cited in the Gospel of John, bringing new tangible evidence to the biblical narrative.

The structure, standing 39 feet tall and constructed around 2,800 years ago, was a crucial component of a complex hydraulic system designed to channel water from the Gihon Spring into the pool. This system helped manage water flow and storage during times of drought and heavy rains, highlighting the sophisticated engineering skills of ancient Jerusalem.

During excavations, archaeologists used radiocarbon dating on organic materials found in the mortar—such as branches and twigs—to confirm that the construction dates back to the First Temple period. The Telegraph reported that these findings provide key insights into the era’s technological capabilities.

Itamar Berko, Director of Excavations for the Israel Antiquities Authority, remarked that the wall offers “tangible remnants” of a location long known only through scriptural references. He explained that the wall was part of a massive dam wall built during the reigns of kings Joash and Amaziah.

Berko also noted that the scale and preservation of the structure reveal the engineering capabilities of Jerusalem’s ancient residents. The dam itself extends over 26 feet wide and more than 68 feet long, designed to collect rainwater runoff and direct it into a central basin.

This basin served dual purposes: as a water storage during drought periods and as a barrier to prevent flash flooding in the Tyropoeon Valley. Without this dam, water would have flowed unimpeded into the Kidron Valley and eventually into the Dead Sea, causing potential damage.

The newly uncovered site directly correlates with the biblical description of the Pool of Siloam in the Gospel of John, where Jesus instructs a blind man to wash in order to regain his sight. It is believed that the pool was maintained by the dam wall now revealed by the excavation.

Archaeologists suggest that the dating of the structure aligned with periods of erratic weather conditions, including low rainfall punctuated by short, intense storms, providing vital clues about environmental challenges faced by the Kingdom of Judah.

Heritage Minister Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu highlighted the significance of this find, stating that it reveals the technological ingenuity of ancient Jerusalem’s engineers and supports historical accounts of the era’s environmental challenges.

The archaeological team plans to present their findings at the upcoming 26th City of David Studies Conference next month, where they will discuss “The Lost Pool – The Enigma of Siloam,” shedding new light on Jerusalem's ancient water management and biblical history.