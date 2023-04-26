Arson Suspect Accused of Attempting to Destroy Church Using Molotov for Hosting Drag Performances

Pexels/Kobe -

Aimenn Penny, 20, of Ohio, was arrested on federal charges on Tuesday by the Department of Justice for attempting to set fire to the Community Church of Chesterland in Chesterland, Ohio. The church had been setting up drag shows. Due to allegations that Penny attempted to burn down the church with Molotov cocktails, he has been charged with breaking the Church Arson Prevention Act.

Authorities claimed that Penny belonged to the Ohio-based, white nationalist and homophobic organization known as White Lives Matter. According to rumors, Penny participated in a protest at a drag show in Wadsworth, Ohio, where he and other protesters dressed in Nazi garb threatened audiences and participants.

Ohio Man Federally Indicted for Attempted Church Arson Linked to White Supremacist Group

According to an article shared in Yahoo! News, authorities allegedly found Nazi artifacts and a manifesto while searching Penny's place. Penny allegedly admitted to organizing and carrying out the attack during the search, according to the FBI.

Penalties for Penny's behavior are now severe because he has been charged with one count of using fire to conduct a federal felony, one count of using explosive materials maliciously, and one count of possessing a destructive device in addition to the indictment for breaking the Church Arson Prevention Act. The incident emphasizes how dangerous white nationalist and extremist organizations continue to be in the US.

According to another source, CBS News said that Aimenn Penny admitted to trying to burn down the Community Church of Chesterland with Molotov cocktails, according to the criminal complaint in the Ohio arson case. He regrets that his attempt was unsuccessful. Penny claimed he was trying to "protect the children and stop the drag show event."

According to the FBI, the vacant church only suffered minor damage, including scorch marks on the front entrance. According to court records, investigators found a burnt matchstick, broken glass from beer and vodka bottles that contained cloth-like material, and a blue plastic spray bottle filled with gasoline at the scene.

Penny was detained after being taken into prison on March 31. John Greven, his attorney, has yet to respond to the accusations.

Several hundred proposals limiting the rights of transgender people have been submitted in state legislatures around the US this year. These include restrictions on how to use the restroom and laws against providing gender-affirming care for children. Along with these plans, conservative lawmakers have been using more aggressive language towards transgender persons.

Wave of Violence Against Transgender Communities and LGBTQ+ Rights Restrictions

According to the Independent, the attempted arson of the Community Church of Chesterland is part of a larger pattern of violence against LGBTQ+ people and transgender communities in the US and around the world. A record number of proposals aimed at the LGBTQ+ community have been introduced by state lawmakers in 2023. Several states have already passed laws banning drag shows in public places, restricting participation in sports, and outlawing gender-affirming care for minors.

In areas like Texas and California, white nationalists and far-right extremists have attacked drag shows and Pride parades more frequently. These organizations have protested outside of places where drag shows are held and have made attempts to halt them.

