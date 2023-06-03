Indian Catholic Bishops Raise Concerns as Criminal Cases Target Church Leaders

Pixabay/sspiehs3

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has expressed deep concern over the alarming situation in Madhya Pradesh. Thousands of Christians and church leaders have reportedly been the victims of the recent violence in India.

Call to End Christian Persecution

According to a report from the UCA News, the CBCI, the national body representing Indian Catholic bishops, released a statement on Wednesday, May 31, highlighting the distress caused by recent attacks on Christians and their institutions, particularly in the Jabalpur diocese. Bishop Gerald Almeida and his community have become the targets of federal and state child rights panels, leading to great sorrow within the CBCI. The bishops' conference has condemned the surprise inspections carried out at Church-run schools, hostels, and orphanages, along with the filing of criminal cases alleging various offenses such as religious conversion, sexual abuse of children, and fraud. They are calling for an immediate end to the harassment faced by Christians and their institutions in Madhya Pradesh.

As mentioned, the bishops firmly state that the accusations of religious conversion, which lack any factual basis, are being used to tarnish the reputation of countless priests, religious individuals, and laypeople who selflessly serve their communities. Archbishop Felix Anthony Machado, the secretary-general of the CBCI, has strongly emphasized the baseless nature of the claims made against the Church. He asserts that these allegations aim to undermine the tireless and dedicated efforts of thousands of clergy members, religious individuals, and laypeople who work tirelessly for the betterment of society.

Moreover, the Vatican News reported that in February, thousands of Christians from various denominations and institutions came together in a peaceful prayer protest. The gathering aimed to draw attention to the alarming increase in anti-Christian incidents and called for authorities to intervene. With the participation of around 100 churches and organizations, and a massive turnout of over 15,000 people, the demonstration sought protection and judicial action against the growing wave of violence targeting Christians nationwide. On the other hand, the place reportedly was filled with songs of praise and worship as protesters, holding placards in Hindi and English, conveyed powerful messages. The signs displayed messages of resilience, including "Persecution strengthens Christians' faith," "Cease attacks on Christians," and "Don't attack our churches."

Recent Christian Persecution in India

Open Doors reported that violence has once again erupted in Manipur, causing further distress in the already troubled region. In response to the volatile situation, Kuki leaders advised vendors to suspend their businesses, recognizing the area as a warzone. Unfortunately, it reportedly created an opportunity for Hindu extremists from the Meitei group to exploit the situation and launch attacks on abandoned Christian houses. The tension reached a new height on Monday, May 22, when a group of Meiteis attacked the ICI Mar Church, setting it ablaze along with pastors' houses and another church-owned building.

Fortunately, the six individuals in the building managed to escape the flames. Before the incident, 400 Christians from the ICI Mar Church had already been forced to flee, seeking refuge in camps or neighboring states. Disturbingly, a local believer reveals that all their homes have been destroyed by fire. Yohan Murray, a local partner of Open Doors, stated that the attacks on churches show no signs of abating. Churches, Christian homes, and properties continue to be targeted. Despite the government's claims of maintaining peace and order, the reality on the ground tells a different story, with clashes occurring almost every other night.

