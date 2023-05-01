Devout Congregation Assembles at Budapest's Historic Parish Church to Pray for Pope Francis

Pexels/Philippe Bonnaire

As part of his apostolic visit to the Hungarian capital from April 28 to 30, Pope Francis held a celebration, prayer, and adoration in the Inner City Parish Church, Budapest's oldest parish, on April 29. For the special occasion, the church commemorated its 975th anniversary this year and welcomed the faithful from all over the world.

Approximately 1,500 pilgrims left the church at dawn on April 30 to attend the Pope's Mass.

According to the article in Catholic News Agency, the Mária Út network of Marian pilgrimages in Central Europe organized celebrations on April 29 that included a Mass for the Holy Father and a roundtable discussion with Christian intellectuals and artists on the subject of "Christ is our future," which was also the theme of the Pope's visit to Hungary. Hungarian performers Zakariás Éva and Soma Zámbori presented a creative play based on biblical events to the crowded chapel. The Blessed Sacrament was exposed for the entire evening, right up until six in the morning.

The experience of Lucinda Higgie at the papal vigil in Hungary serves as a reminder of the value of worldwide religious gatherings in promoting devotion and unity among the faithful. Higgie's enthusiasm for being in the Pope's presence and seeing the excitement in Hungary as a convert to Catholicism demonstrates the profound effect these gatherings can have on believers, particularly those from nations where Christianity may be seen differently.

Events like the next World Youth Day in Lisbon help to bring Christians from all over the world together by displaying the depth of faith and the sense of community that crosses national and cultural barriers. They allow young people to see the beneficial effects of Christianity, practice their faith, and connect with other like-minded people from various backgrounds.

According to another source, the National Catholic Register stated that during Pope Francis' apostolic visit to Budapest, Father Zoltán Osztie, the parish priest of the Inner City Parish Church, expressed happiness and passion at receiving believers from diverse generations and backgrounds. The occasion highlighted the unifying power of faith in Jesus while showcasing a variety of artistic forms.

Father Osztie thinks that the Pope's visit to Budapest, which took place a year and a half after the 2021 worldwide Eucharistic Congress, took on a prophetic dimension in light of the conflict in Ukraine and the escalating worldwide tensions. He stated that Pope Francis' presence gave their cause spiritual power and that the Holy See and Hungary have a shared interest in fostering peace.

On the last day of his journey to Hungary, Pope Francis spoke at the Pazmany Peter Catholic University and warned against the dangers of technology taking over human existence. According to Associated Press News, in his remarks on the future of Europe, he highlighted that universities' support of culture and study are the antidotes to a future ruled by technology.

The importance of universities in promoting a culture beyond the simple acquisition and ownership of information is emphasized by Pope Francis. He emphasizes the significance of academic institutions in creating a deeper understanding of the human experience by referring to the university as "a temple where knowledge is set free."

Our humanity is nurtured by this type of culture, which also enables us to identify and forge meaningful connections with the transcendent or divine, society, history, and creation. Universities encourage people to think about their place in the world and their duties toward others, the environment, and the divine through education and the pursuit of knowledge.

