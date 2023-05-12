California Man Faces 98 Charges for Taiwanese Church Shooting Incident

Unsplash/Maxim Hopman

A 69-year-old man from Las Vegas named David Chou has been charged with 98 counts, including federal hate crimes, in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred at a church luncheon in Southern California last year. According to the indictment made public on Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice, the attack was sparked by political hostility toward Taiwan.

On May 15, 2022, at Laguna Woods, Chou was suspected of opening fire on an assembly of senior members of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church. One person was killed in the incident, while five others were hurt. Authorities assert that Chou chained and nailed shut the church's exit doors before the attack.

David Chou Faces Life in Prison or Death Penalty if Convicted of Federal Charges in Church Shooting

According to the article in Fox 5 Vegas, Chou is accused of multiple felonies, including guns and explosives, as well as forcibly impeding someone's right to practice their faith, which is a common allegation in cases of violence motivated by religion. Chou is already being prosecuted on separate counts in state court, so the indictment marks a significant expansion of the case.

The former attorneys representing Chou were unavailable to comment on the fresh federal allegations right away. The indictment represents a significant development in a case that has heightened national concerns about hate crimes and created great sorrow in the local community.

The Department of Justice's decision to charge Chou with federal hate crimes emphasizes how seriously it considers violent attacks motivated by racial or political animu.

According to another source, USA Today reported Chou was also charged with using a firearm during a violent crime and attempting to set fire to or blow up a structure utilized for interstate commerce. Prosecutors said Chou might receive the death sentence or life in prison without parole if found guilty of these federal offenses.

The state is currently holding Chou, and he is being charged with five counts of attempted murder as well as murder with a hate crime enhancement stemming from the same gunshot event. Last year, he entered a not-guilty plea to these state allegations. Chou's federal accusations are currently listed in online court records, but no attorney information is accessible for him.

Details Emerge on Church Shooting: Alleged Gunman's Motives and Brave Actions of Victims

More alarming information about the tragic shooting that occurred at a Southern California church luncheon last year has been made public by the authorities. According to ABC News, they assert that the alleged shooter, David Chou, attempted to use super glue to shut the doors to prevent victims from fleeing and dispersed ammo and Molotov cocktails throughout the Geneva Presbyterian Church.

52-year-old Dr. John Cheng died in the assault while attempting to remove the shooter's weapon. Gunfire also injured five other people. Using an extension cord to tie Chou's legs together, a group of churchgoers bravely managed to capture him and render him helpless.

Investigators suspect that Chou's strong anti-Taiwan stance, who is Chinese but has American citizenship, was the motivation for the attack. According to reports, his rage started when he was living in Taiwan and felt rejected because of his beliefs. According to reports, this hostility grew worse as tensions between China and Taiwan rose.

