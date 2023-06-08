California Settles Lawsuit with Christian Medical Group, Pays $300,000 Over Religious Objections to Aid-in-Dying Law

Pixabay/ Sergei Tokmakov, Esq

The state of California has settled a lawsuit with Christian Medical Group. As part of the settlement, California has agreed to pay $300,000 to the group, which challenged a provision in the state's aid-in-dying law, citing religious objections.

Christian Medical Group Lawsuit

Based on an article from Medscape, the federal judge ruled on Wednesday, May 17, that doctors with objections to assisted suicide would not be compelled to fulfill the documentation and referral requirement. The settlement marks a significant milestone in the ongoing legal battles surrounding the intersection of medical practices and religious freedom. As mentioned, the legal battle is part of a broader trend of lawsuits across California and the United States, focusing on freedom of speech and religious expression within the medical profession. Physicians and advocates, including an anti-vaccine group, have filed two lawsuits challenging another California law allegedly infringing on their free speech rights. Currently on hold as the lawsuits proceed, the law could subject doctors to medical board sanctions for communicating COVID-related misinformation to patients.

In addition, the Alliance Defending Freedom reported that Christian Medical and Dental Associations (CMDA), represented by attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), filed the lawsuit, Christian Medical & Dental Associations v. Bonta, in February 2022 in response to California's implementation of a law that required doctors to participate in physician-assisted suicide, even if it conflicted with their religious convictions and professional ethics. The lawsuit argued that California's controversial End of Life Options Act, passed in 2015, legalized physician-assisted suicide but failed to provide sufficient safeguards for conscientious physicians.

Furthermore, the legislation compelled medical professionals to participate in the process, disregarding the widely accepted medical ethics consensus that no physician should be forced to engage in physician-assisted suicide, even in jurisdictions where it is legal. In September, a federal district court recognized the potential violation of First Amendment rights for religious and medical professionals and suspended law enforcement while the lawsuit progressed. The ruling set the stage for further negotiations and discussions between the parties involved.

New Lawsuit at California's Assisted Suicide Laws

Angelus News reported that a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, April 25, in Los Angeles County by attorneys representing four disability-rights organizations, including the Coalition of Californians for Life and Freedom (CALIF), aims to overturn California's physician-assisted death law. The plaintiffs argue that the law discriminates against individuals with life-threatening disabilities and suicidal thoughts by offering them a "state-facilitated death" instead of providing proper medical treatment. They further contend that recent relaxations of the law's safeguards, such as eliminating the 15-day waiting period, make it easier for disabled individuals to choose assisted suicide.

Accordingly, the lawsuit targets various state agencies and officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom. It asserts that the End of Life Option Act (EOLA) violates the equal protection and due process rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. In addition, the plaintiffs argue that the law contravenes the anti-discrimination provisions outlined in the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act. In their complaint, CALIF, United Spinal Association, Not Dead Yet, Institute for Patient's Rights, and individual plaintiffs Lonnie VanHook and Ingrid Tischer contend that individuals with disabilities are more likely to be denied access to quality care and coerced into choosing life-ending drugs due to racism and ableism. They reportedly drew attention to the COVID-19 pandemic as evidence of these disparities.

