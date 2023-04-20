Catholic School Suspends Teen for Challenging Transgender Views; Church Leaders Remain Quiet

Pexels/Anete Lusina

Questions regarding a Canadian high school kid expelled from his Catholic high school for rejecting transgender ideology have not yet received a response from Ontario's Catholic church leaders.

The teen in question, Josh Alexander, a student at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Renfrew, filed a human rights complaint with the Ontario Human Rights Commission following his suspension.

Church Officials Remained Silent Despite the Traction of the Issue

Alexander led a student walkout opposing the school's decision to permit biological males to use the women's restrooms, which led to the suspension. According to Fox News, his complaint claimed that the school administration took offense at this act of disobedience. Alexander allegedly offended some of his teachers and peers when he asserted in class that God had created two unchanging genders.

When Alexander tried to return to school on February 6th and was detained by the police, the situation worsened. Since then, he has been "excluded" from school property for the rest of the academic year. Despite its gravity, top Roman Catholic church figures in Ontario have avoided commenting on the incident.

The Diocese of Pembroke chose not to release a statement regarding the issue. According to the shared article in Yahoo! News, even though the situation has drawn attention globally, the bishop has maintained that because the Renfrew County District Catholic School Board is a different organization, it does not have authority over the school. It was stated that Guy Desrochers, the Bishop of Pembroke, can use moral persuasion and frequently communicates with the board's executive committee.

The Ottawa Archdiocese has similarly been shockingly silent on the subject. The Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights criticized the Diocese of Pembroke's reaction and questioned their lack of opposition to the school's administration.

The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board's director of education, Mark Searson, wrote an open letter to the community in response to the global attention. He emphasized the value of student safety and well-being and the necessity of respectful value expression. He also added that even though students have the freedom to express their opinions, they should do it accordingly and with respect to others.

He dispelled the misunderstanding of a widespread problem with bathroom use at St. Joseph's by citing the Ontario Human Rights Commission's position on bathroom access based on lived gender identity.

Understanding Transgender Ideology

An individual's gender identity, or internal sense of gender, may not match their biological sex, according to transgender ideology explained in The Christian Institute. In addition to challenging accepted gender roles, the movement strongly emphasizes individual autonomy. People who identify as transgender frequently struggle to get the sex they were given at birth and may choose to have surgical operations to change how they look.

Adults who have lived as their identified gender for two years are eligible to alter their sex legally under the Gender Recognition Act of 2004, passed in the UK. Government officials are thinking about streamlining this procedure even more, perhaps by permitting self-declaration without a doctor's approval. Despite the general acceptance of transgender ideology, there are still worries about promoting extreme treatments and their effects on children and adolescents.

Christians are urged to address the subject with honesty and compassion, abiding by biblical principles while respecting the difficulties people have on their journey of gender identification.

