Christian organizations rally to aid Helene victims as death toll exceeds 130

Asheville and wider North Carolina heavily impacted by Hurricane Helene | Samaritan's Purse

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which has wreaked havoc across the Southeast, Christian organizations are stepping up to provide crucial disaster relief to affected communities. The death toll has surpassed 130 across six states. While the confirmed death toll has climbed to at least 60 in North Carolina alone, many families are in dire need of assistance as they face the overwhelming challenges of recovery.

Samaritan's Purse, one of the leading organizations involved in the relief efforts, has set up operations across multiple locations in the region.

Franklin Graham, the organization's president, expressed the urgent need for aid, stating, "Hurricane Helene has devastated communities in our own backyard. Homes have been flooded, and many families are still without power or clean water. We are mobilizing our teams to provide support and help these families rebuild their lives."

Reports indicate that the storm has not only caused significant destruction to homes, but it has also led to the tragic loss of life. The latest figures reveal that neighboring states have also been impacted, with at least 30 deaths reported in South Carolina, as well as fatalities in Georgia and Florida.

"The devastation is beyond comprehension," said a local resident. "Our community has come together, but we need all the help we can get."

The Salvation Army has also been actively engaged in relief efforts, deploying teams to deliver emergency aid and supplies to survivors. They are providing food, shelter, and long-term recovery services to those displaced by the storm.

"We are here to support not just in the immediate aftermath but for the long haul," emphasized a spokesperson from the organization. "Our commitment to these communities is unwavering."

In addition to physical aid, many volunteers have come forward to help their neighbors. A local church member noted, "It's incredible to see how people are rallying together. We are sharing resources, giving each other hope, and reminding everyone that no one is alone in this fight."

As search and rescue operations continue, the combined efforts of these Christian groups and local communities are aiming to provide essential relief amidst an ongoing crisis. "We need prayers and we need action," said Graham. "Let's come together to lift up those in despair and help them find a pathway back to normalcy."