Christopher Yuan Paralyzed from Neck Down After Fall, Out of Surgery and Recovering

Christopher Yuan, paralyzed from the neck down, is recovering after surgery. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Christopher Yuan

Christopher Yuan, a theologian and bestselling author, has completed surgery and is currently recovering after a serious fall that caused paralysis from the neck down.

An update posted to Yuan’s X account by his mother, Angela, on Tuesday night reported that Christopher is out of surgery and recovering in good spirits.

The mother wrote: "Christopher is out of surgery and recovering in good spirits. The surgeon says the operation was successful, and Christopher already has some movement in his hands, arms and toes, as well as some feeling in his legs. He will be going later this week to rehab for 2-4 weeks, and will likely need rehab from home for 4-6 months."

"Once again, we thank you all! We are overwhelmed by all of the love and prayers. God is so good! Please continue to pray that Christopher will regain full mobility and movement of his legs. He asks that, most of all, we pray that through this situation many more people will come to know Jesus and the gospel! Thank you, everyone! And thank you, Jesus," she added.

Yuan was admitted to the hospital Monday morning at the trauma center after suffering a severe injury that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

His X account tweeted Monday afternoon that he had “had a fall at home this morning, and cannot feel/move his legs,” noting that emergency services transported him to a local hospital and that he was “currently on the trauma floor and his mother is unable to see him.”

A follow-up tweet from the account explained that the accident involved Yuan falling "upside down on the teeter inversion table with a heavy swing and that heavy machine fell on his chest."

In 2011, Yuan published a memoir titled Out of a Far Country: A Gay Son’s Journey to God, A Broken Mother’s Search for Hope, which sold over 100,000 copies. The book chronicles his transformation from a sexually promiscuous and openly gay drug dealer to a devout Christian who no longer identifies as homosexual.

Yuan released a book titled Holy Sexuality and the Gospel: Sex, Desire, and Relationships Shaped by God's Grand Story in 2018, which outlines his concept of “holy sexuality.”

Earlier this year, Yuan and his ministry, Holy Sexuality, filed a complaint against Asana, Inc., over the California-based company's refusal to provide a 50% nonprofit discount on project management software because of the religious nature of Yuan’s ministry.

In July, the Alliance Defending Freedom, which was assisting in Yuan’s defense, announced that the company’s OpenAI would remove the policy barring religious nonprofits from receiving a 20% discount on a ChatGPT subscription.