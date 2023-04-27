Generous Church Eliminates Medical Debt for Pennies on the Dollar, Encourages Others to Follow Suit

Pixabay/ bohed

In a heartwarming display of community support and commitment to doing good, Trinity Moravian Church announced in March that they had successfully purchased and forgiven $3.3 million in medical debt for 3,355 local families. This life-changing project was made possible by garnering over $15,000 in donations, a fraction of the total amount forgiven.

To honor the significant occasion, the church performed a symbolic "debt burning" ceremony with ringing bells and falling confetti, indicating the complete forgiveness of these oppressive debts.

Trinity Moravian Church Joins the Fight Against Medical Debt, Hopes to Inspire Others

According to the shared article in CNN, the church's Debt Jubilee Project, working in cooperation with RIP Medical Debt, a New York-based NGO, sponsored this extraordinary endeavor. By cooperating with organizations like RIP Medical Debt, churches around the United States are exploring unique methods to bring tremendous assistance to debt-strapped individuals in their communities.

Inspired by the foundation of debt forgiveness in scripture, Church leaders are embracing this modern method of reducing financial burdens as an effective tool to do good. The success of Trinity Moravian Church's initiative is a shining example of the power of community support and compassion in action. It will likely inspire similar efforts across the nation.

RIP Medical Debt is a program that buys medical debt bundles at significantly discounted prices without pursuing debt holders. They seek to have the most significant impact by focusing on debt from families with low incomes or significant amounts. The group ensures recipients encounter no tax ramifications or fines when their loan is canceled. Churches and other organizations can organize campaigns to raise money for buying these debts, allowing donations of thousands of dollars to reduce the burden of medical debt by a factor of a hundred.

Faith-Based Organizations Lead the Charge in Addressing America's Medical Debt Crisis

The pressing matter of medical debt relief in America is being addressed by increasing religious organizations, with Trinity Moravian Church being the most prominent. In the article in Albany Herald, churches all around the nation are doing their part to assist those who are struggling under the weight of crushing medical debt, following in the footsteps of Northview Church in Indiana, which canceled $4 million in local medical debt in 2019 and Crossroads Church in Cincinnati, which erased $46 million in 2020.

Both religious and nonreligious organizations are sympathetic to the idea of debt forgiveness, but churches have a stronger scriptural foundation. The Old Testament refers to a "jubilee," a period during which debts were canceled and enslaved people were freed. Major Christian denominations have long talked about "debt jubilees" as a strategy to combat inequality and poverty.

KTVZ added that in an effort to get more churches to support the cause of helping individuals in need, Rev. John Jackman of Trinity Moravian Church compares medical debt to modern slavery. Such religious organizations' initiatives have received widespread popular support since they provide a lifeline to millions of Americans who are drowning in medical debt.

According to research from 2022, 23 million Americans owe more than $250 in medical debt, while 3 million have debts that exceed $10,000. Families with low incomes, those with disabilities, and people who have chronic illnesses are disproportionately impacted by this growing catastrophe. Americans owe $195 billion or more in medical debt overall.

Non-profit RIP Acquires and Forgives Medical Debt for Struggling Americans

A non-profit organization called RIP is making significant efforts to lessen the burden of medical debt for Americans with low incomes and high debt ratios. According to the article shared by the CEO of RIP on MSNBC, despite 92% of Americans having health insurance, medical debt continues to be a significant issue, harming credit scores and leading to emotional misery for many people.

RIP purchases healthcare debt portfolios with the help of donations from kind people. After buying these debt portfolios, they delete the unpaid bills and inform the impacted debtors of the cancellation. This intervention offers a lifeline for many who are struggling to pay for medical expenditures.

With the major three credit reporting agencies putting policies in place to lessen the impact of medical debt on credit reports, there has been some progress in tackling the issue of medical debt. In order to further reduce medical debt, RIP also works with local governments to use federal monies provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Nevertheless, experts contend that rather than being long-term answers; these attempts should be seen as last-minute interventions. Systemic adjustments are required to solve the persistent problem of medical debt completely. RIP supports several reforms, such as abolishing harsh collection techniques, accessible, all-inclusive health insurance, and open financial aid guidelines.

