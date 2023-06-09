Church in Heritage Neighborhood Initiates Pantry Program to Aid Community’s Food Insecurity

Pixabay/Pexels

The global epidemic of Covid 19 triggered the beginning of Heritage Neighborhood's struggle with food insecurity. Due to the outrage caused by this situation, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church decided to start a program to assist individuals who could not afford to eat.

Evangelical Lutheran Church's Pantry Program

Twenty percent of families in Saskatchewan are currently suffering from food insecurity, according to the most recent figures released by Statistics Canada. This indicates that the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak are still being felt. Based on a report from MSN, after recognizing a need during the pandemic that began in March 2020, officials of the Evangelical Lutheran Church launched the pantry program. The administrator and the pastor reached out to the church to solicit money and food donations, and they quickly began to arrive. Emmett Brown, the church's office administrator and pantry coordinator, observes the difficulties associated with food insecurity reflected in the growing number of people seeking assistance. Approximately one hundred lunches can0 reportedly be provided daily by the denomination using sandwiches that the Indigenous Christian Fellowship has supplied; however, the demand might exceed that total.

As mentioned, donated sandwiches are packaged and distributed by volunteers from the community as well as members of the church. The lunches also contain instant ramen, granola bars, fruit snacks, and sandwiches. One of the volunteers, Margaret Roth, said she virtually springs out of bed every Thursday morning because she knows they will be volunteering at the food pantry. The volunteer explained that she makes it a point to learn everyone's name and to welcome them warmly before inquiring about how they've been doing since the last time they stopped by. She wished the conversations would hold the same significance for them as they do for her. In addition, Cameron shared that whenever someone thanks her, she lets them know that a vast network of individuals wants them to know how much they are cared about.

IG News reported that every summer, besides providing lunch, the church holds a fundraiser to distribute 10,000 plastic water bottles. Brown explained that the church plans to give out reusable water bottles as part of that project this year to reduce the church's environmental impact. Under the clothes hanger road stands approximately 27 pallets of plastic water bottles. It is hoped that individuals will bring new refillable bottles and use the drinking fountains outside Carmichael Outreach to restock their water supplies.

Effect of Covid19 Pandemic on Food Insecurity

U.S. Global Leadership Coalition stated that due to decreased revenues and disruptions to food supply networks, the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to an increase in global food insecurity in practically every country. These conditions were further aggravated globally by Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine. The pandemic still severely affects Global hunger and poverty, particularly among the most vulnerable and underprivileged communities. Since the beginning of the epidemic, there have been 276 million more people in a state of extreme food insecurity than before. Accordingly, the World Food Program (WFP) forecasts that the number of people needing food assistance will reach 323 million by the end of 2022. This increase is due to the cumulative consequences of ongoing global social, political, and economic crises.

