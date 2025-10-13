Church of Nigeria Denounces Appointment of Sarah Mullally, Cites Biblical Concerns

Bishop Sarah Mullally, appointed as the new Archbishop of Canterbury. | Screenshot: Facebook/ Archbishop of Canterbury

The Church of Nigeria has openly expressed its opposition to the appointment of Bishop Sarah Mullally as the new Archbishop of Canterbury.

In its statement, the Church of Nigeria claimed that the October 3 appointment, described as a “devastating” decision that ignored longstanding doctrinal tensions over female leadership and the blessing of same-sex unions, marks a deeper shift by the Church of England away from biblical teaching.

Archbishop Henry C. Ndukuba, representing the Church of Nigeria, stated that the appointment reflected a lack of regard for the convictions “the majority of Anglicans who are unable to embrace female headship in the episcopate,” and expressed particular concern over Mullally’s support for same-sex marriage.

The Nigerian leaders labeled the move a “double jeopardy,” referencing Mullally’s comments in 2023 after a vote to permit prayers for same-sex blessings, where she described the outcome as a “moment of hope for the Church.”

The Church of Nigeria declared that such positions are incompatible with Scripture and that they exacerbate the ongoing crisis within the Anglican Communion.

“This election is a further confirmation that the global Anglican world could no longer accept the leadership of the Church of England and that of the Archbishop of Canterbury,” the statement said.

The Nigerian church also reaffirmed its alignment with GAFCON (Global Anglican Future Conference), a traditionalist Anglican network.

GAFCON, which includes bishops from Africa, Asia, and Latin America, issued a parallel statement through its Primates Council, expressing “sorrow” over the announcement and warning that it would deepen divisions within the 85 million-member Communion, according to Christian Daily International.

The chairman of GAFCON, the Most Rev. Laurent Mbanda, criticized the Church of England for “chose[n] a leader who will further divide an already split Communion.”

“She took an oath to ‘banish and drive away all strange and erroneous doctrine contrary to God’s Word,’” he said.

“And yet, far from banishing such doctrine, Bishop Mullally has repeatedly promoted unbiblical and revisionist teachings regarding marriage and sexual morality.”

Mbanda referenced Anglican Article XX, which states that the Church may not ordain anything “contrary to God’s Word,” asserting that Mullally’s votes and comments have violated this standard.

He also pointed to the Jerusalem Statement adopted by GAFCON in 2008, which calls for leadership that upholds “the plain and canonical sense” of Scripture.

The Gafcon leadership said it had hoped the CofE would appoint someone capable of healing longstanding fractures, but now sees Canterbury as no longer viable as the Communion’s center.

The Church of Nigeria, one of the largest Anglican provinces globally, declared that it would continue to uphold biblical doctrine “irrespective of the ongoing revisionist agenda.” It also encouraged members of the Church of England who oppose same-sex marriage to stand firm and “contend for the faith that was once delivered to the saints.”

Mbanda announced that GAFCON’s next move would involve consolidating leadership among orthodox Anglican bishops at its G26 Bishops Assembly, scheduled for Abuja from March 3–6, 2026.