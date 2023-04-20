Security Scare at Church Service: Man Arrested After Alleged Security Check Attempt

Pexels/RODNAE Productions

The security staff at Faith Assembly of God in Texarkana, Arkansas, got worried about a man attending their revival services and consequently called the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD) on April 18.

The man, Philip Osbon of Minden, Louisiana, was observed by the church at 2001 Arkansas Boulevard, acting suspiciously and seemingly testing the building's security.

Texarkana Church Calls Police Over Suspicious Man With Arsenal in Vehicle

Concerns about Osbon's interrogation of the congregation and staff on a personal level were also expressed by churchgoers. According to KSLA News 12, TAPD officers responded to the security team's call to ensure the security and comfort of churchgoers. They arrived at the church at the start of the service.

At 7:00 p.m., Osbon arrived at the church and went inside the structure. Officers from the TAPD came across a startling assortment of weapons and survival equipment as they approached his vehicle. An AR-style rifle, several 30-round magazines, a shotgun, a belt filled with shotgun shells, knives, tourniquets, and other items were all visible inside the car.

When officials informed the church of this, they immediately asked that Osbon leave the premises. The incident is a potent reminder of the value of community cooperation and vigilance in ensuring public safety.

According to another source, KTAL News said that as Phillip Osbon left the restroom at Faith Assembly of God, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department approached him and asked to speak with him. The police reported that Osbon disregarded their order and continued toward the main sanctuary, where church services were already underway. In an effort to get his attention, the officers asked him again while extending their hands to grab his arm.

Osbon reacted by backing into the sanctuary, turning around, clenching his fist, and adopting a fighting stance. He fought with police as they attempted to remove him from the church and even tried to take items off of one of the officers' utility belts. Eventually, the police used pepper spray to subdue Osbon and arrested him.

Texarkana Man Charged with Multiple Offenses After Church Incident

After being detained, Philip Osbon was taken to the Miller County Jail. According to TXK Today, He is accused of obstructing official business, evading capture, running away on foot, and possessing marijuana, a controlled substance.

In Colorado, Osbon is also wanted on a felony warrant for obstructing justice concerning an assault on a peace officer. The authorities in Colorado, however, will not hand him over. This is the second instance in recent times where someone entered a church and inquired suspiciously about staffing, security, and the private lives of staff members' families. Arrests were made in both circumstances.

Police advise nearby churches, businesses, and civic organizations to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity involving their members or regular operations. They advise people to contact their neighborhood police if they feel unsafe or need to discuss a situation that needs more investigation. To ensure the community's safety and well-being, TAPD is more than willing to assist with developing security plans for organizations or facilities.

