Dozen of Churches Vandalized, Set Fire Due to India Violence Following Protest March

After a rally, the vandalism, fire, and violent acts committed against a community in India began. Authorities reportedly fired multiple rubber bullets and tear gas bottles at the protesters, and dozens of churches got affected.

Churches Set Fire and Vandalized

On Wednesday, May. 3, a tribal protest to the current Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party-led federal government's acceptance of a demand by the majority, non-tribal Meitei population for the designation of a Scheduled Tribe (ST) has caused a significant increase in the level of tension in the region, Sky.com reported. At the expense of people from the minority group, it would set aside positions in the government and educational institutions exclusively for members of the dominant group.

As mentioned, violent incidents broke out in the state of Manipur, which is located in the northeastern region of the country. The majority of the non-tribal Hindu group wanted the legally defined status of a listed tribe, which can bring opportunities for jobs and education. However, thousands of Christian tribal people protested against this proposal.

Moreover, during late-night hours, police countered attacks on homes and churches by firing multiple rounds of tear gas and rubber bullets. The military, paramilitary forces, and police have all dispatched significant numbers of personnel to conduct patrols in the impacted regions.

On the other hand, the internet will be unavailable for the next five days due to government action. Eight districts have been given a curfew that is in effect from dawn to sunset, and a rule has been passed that makes it illegal for groups of four or more persons to assemble in a public location. Accordingly, approximately 9,000 individuals from various areas have been relocated to secure sites run by the military and the government.

The worst of the violence occurred in the main city of the state, Imphal, when mobs ran berserk and attacked tribal people, their homes, and their churches. As per The Guardian, in Manipur, located in the northeastern part of the country, Sanatomba searched among the wreckage of his sister's house, hoping to find something of worth. Still, all he was able to find was a traditional stool.

The chief minister of Manipur state, N Biren Singh, stated that approximately 230 people were wounded, and 1,700 houses were burned down due to skirmishes between the overwhelming number of Meitei people, who are predominantly Hindu, and the largely Christian Kuki tribe. Around 35,000 locals have left their houses for protection from the ad-hoc army run for refugees being handled by the military. Meanwhile, numerous troops have been sent to restore order.

Violence in India

According to a report from Christianity Today, looting gangs have been responsible for the deaths of at least six individuals and the destruction or burning of 25 churches in India. Since Wednesday, May 3, thousands of victims, the vast majority of whom are Christians, have fled as their houses and places of business have been set ablaze.

Although conflicts over ownership rights and financial interests have existed between the state's ethnic groupings for many years, local officials said that church burnings result from the emergence of Hindu nationalism among the dominant Meite community.

These tensions have existed even though tensions have existed between the state's ethnic groups for decades. Furthermore, Singh referred to the conflict as a "prevailing misunderstanding between two communities" and stated that his administration was dedicated to defending "the lives and property of all our people."

