Clint Pressley Reelected as SBC President, Defeats Protestia's David Morrill

Southern Baptist Convention President Clint Pressley | Screenshot: YouTube/ First Baptist Church of Rockwall

Clint Pressley has been reappointed as President of the Southern Baptist Convention for a second term.

At the SBC Annual Meeting held in Dallas, Texas, Pressley secured his victory on the first ballot with 5,567 votes, amounting to 92.64% of the votes cast. Protestia publisher David Morrill received 408 votes, accounting for 6.79% of the vote.

Pressley, the senior pastor of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, was initially elected at last year's SBC Annual Meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, following a second runoff vote.

This year's nomination came from Michael Criner, senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Rockwall, Texas, who praised Pressley's leadership, stating that he "has earned our trust for another year as our president.”

“This past year, Clint Pressley has represented Southern Baptists so well. His greatest contribution has been the stability he has brought our Convention by championing what makes us great, and not seeking to be the center of attention,” Criner noted.

Criner highlighted various successes under Pressley's leadership, including increased average worship and Sunday School attendance, an uptick in baptisms, and the establishment of 767 new church plants. He also mentioned a third consecutive year of record giving through the Lottie Moon offering and achieving a 20-year milestone with a growing missionary pipeline.

Pastor Chris Cunningham of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Big Spring, Texas, nominated Morrill, citing his reputation as “someone who has been known for their dedication to the truth.”

Cunningham said, “He is not only a soldier in his professional life, but he is also a soldier for the truth. He has stood up for the truth.”

“It is through him that I have learned the proliferation of all these doctrinal downgrades, whether it being partnering with 'He Gets Us' or it be egalitarian in the pastorate. He has exposed these things and much else.”

After being nominated, Morrill expressed his appreciation on his X account, tweeting, “I'm truly humbled to represent the pews in some small way.”