Clint Pressley to Be Nominated for Second Term as SBC President

SBC President Clint Pressley Addresses the SBC Executive Committee Meeting, September 17, 2024. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Baptist Press

Southern Baptist Convention President Clint Pressley is poised to be nominated for a second term as head of the denomination.

The Biblical Recorder reported last week that Texas Pastor Michael Criner will officially nominate Pressley at the SBC's Annual Meeting, scheduled to take place in Dallas, Texas, in June.

“It is my honor to nominate Clint Pressley for a second term as President of the Southern Baptist Convention,” Criner stated, as quoted by the Recorder. He noted that “while this renomination is no surprise, it is coming after sincere prayer and ongoing conversations with a wide number of SBC pastors.”

Criner believes that Pressley has “displayed clarity, conviction, and courage” throughout his first year in office since being elected to the position in June 2024. He remarked, “One of the most admirable qualities of Clint is that in every environment where he has represented the SBC, he has joyfully pointed us to the very best of who we are and what we do.”

Pressley, who serves as the pastor of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, was elected at the SBC's Annual Meeting held in Indianapolis, Indiana, last year, receiving 4,244 votes, or 56.12%.

He defeated Dan Spencer, the pastor of First Baptist Church of Sevierville, Tennessee, who garnered 3,305 votes, equating to 43.71% of the vote.

Pressley succeeded Bart Barber, who was elected president of the SBC in 2022 and reelected in 2023 but had to step down after serving the maximum of two consecutive terms.

In addition to his role as SBC president, Pressley has a history of leadership within the convention, having served as vice president of the SBC's Pastors' Conference in 2013 and as the first vice president of the SBC from 2014 to 2015. He is also a trustee of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and a member of the North Carolina Baptist Board of Directors.