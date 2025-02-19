Democrats Propose Legislation to Halt ICE Raids at Churches and Schools

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ hoch3media

Congressional Democrats and various advocacy groups are backing a bill to prohibit immigration enforcement actions in places of worship and educational institutions.

Representatives Jesús García of Illinois, Adriano Espaillat of New York, and Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut have reintroduced the Protecting Sensitive Locations Act, initially proposed in 2023.

The bill seeks to prohibit immigration enforcement within 1,000 feet of designated "sensitive locations," except in "exigent circumstances," such as the targeted arrest of a terrorist suspect or individuals posing a clear threat to national security or public safety. Locations classified as "sensitive" include healthcare facilities, public and private school campuses, school bus stops, and places of worship like churches, synagogues, and mosques.

García emphasized the importance of the act, stating, “This is a crucial step in ensuring that immigrant families can access essential services without the threat of ICE enforcement looming over them. No one should live in fear of being detained while taking their child to school, seeking medical care, or practicing their faith.” García also noted the increased fear and intimidation resulting from former President Trump’s decision to allow immigration enforcement in sensitive locations.

The legislation has garnered co-sponsorship from nearly two dozen Senate Democrats but has no support from Republicans, indicating it may face significant challenges due to the GOP's control of both chambers of Congress. The bill is backed by several hundred advocacy groups representing a diverse range of religious and secular interests.

Among the 580 endorsers are various Christian organizations, including the United Methodist Church, American Friends Service Committee, Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, Franciscan Action Network, Korean American Sanctuary Church Network, United Church of Christ, and the Alliance of Baptists.

Recently, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the repeal of a policy established during the Obama administration in 2011 that prevented U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents from conducting law enforcement operations in sensitive areas, including churches and schools.

In a statement, DHS declared, “Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America's schools and churches to avoid arrest.” The agency further asserted that the Trump administration would not restrict law enforcement agencies and would support their use of discretion.

"The Biden-Harris Administration abused the humanitarian parole program to indiscriminately allow 1.5 million migrants to enter our country. This was all stopped on day one of the Trump Administration. This action will return the humanitarian parole program to its original purpose of looking at migrants on a case-by-case basis,"

claimed the DHS.

Last week, about two dozen religious groups and denominations filed a complaint against DHS, CBP, and ICE, arguing that the recent policy change infringes on religious freedom. “An immigration enforcement action during worship services, ministry work, or other congregational activities would be devastating to their religious practice,” the lawsuit warned.

