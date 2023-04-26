Devotees Thrash Man After Assaulting Two Sikh Priest, Charged with Deliberate, Malicious Acts

Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures

After a guy assaulted two Sikh priests, devotees quickly intervened and violently battered the attacker before turning him over to the authorities. He also desecrated the 'Guru Granth Sahib' and was reportedly charged with deliberate and malicious acts.

Attack on Two Priests

In a video of the attack, the perpetrator, Jasvir Singh, aged 36, can be seen penetrating the sanctum sanctorum of the Kotwali Sahib gurdwara after breaching the barrier. He then proceeded to assault two 'granthis,' also known as Sikh priests, who were reading from the Guru Granth Sahib and slammed the sacred book on the ground, The Print reported.

Singh was afterward severely assaulted after being overcome by other worshipers who were present in the shrine. After that, he was given over to the authorities. The incident incited anger among the community members, who then staged a demonstration in front of the Morinda Police Station to demand severe repercussions for the charged individual. As a kind of protest against the tragedy, the marketplaces in Morinda were closed as well.

According to The Tribune, law enforcement officials have stated that a case has been launched against the accused under Section 295 A of the Indian Penal Code. This code is an intentional and vicious conduct to insult any group's religion or beliefs to provoke the sensitive religious sensibilities of that group.

Moreover, since protesters did not have faith in the ability of authorities to deal with the issue appropriately, they demanded that the person indicted be given to them. The demonstrators also successfully blocked all of the major highways in and surrounding the town.

The senior superintendent of police in Ropar, Vivek Sheel Soni, indicated that the police are taking all measures to preserve peace and order and that necessary action will be taken against those accused. In the meantime, in light of the "disrespect" shown to Guru Granth Sahi, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president, Harjinder Singh Dhami, has called for the culprits to be punished in a manner that is both severe and exemplary.

On the other hand, to better understand the circumstances, senior police officials, including the Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, traveled to Morinda.

The act has also been denounced by the former chief minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, the head of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Sukhbir Badal, and the former member of the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

In a tweet, Sirsa said that the AAP administration in Punjab had encouraged lawlessness and instances of this nature with its lenient approach. He stated that Sikhs greatly respect the Guru Granth Sahib, but unfortunately, incidences of disrespect or sacrilege continue to occur.

'Beadbi' of Guru Granth Sahib Ji

As per Outlook, being disrespectful to Guru Granth Sahib Ji is what is meant by the term "beadbi." It is considered an insult to the Gurus, the Maryada, and Sri Dhan Guru Granth Sahib Ji Maharaj. It can be construed in so many different ways.

When you visit the premises where the Guru Granth Sahib Ji or any part of it is retained, for example, you are required to follow specific guidelines, such as covering your head, not wearing shoes, being clean, not being under the influence of alcohol, not having smoked, and not having consumed non-vegetarian food.

Before contacting Guru Granth Sahib Ji, one must always wash their hands, face, and feet with clean water. Even the most basic mispronunciation of Gurbani is considered a form of "beadbi."

In addition, since Guru Granth Sahib Ji is the 11th living Guru for Sikhs, our religious and ethical obligation is to safeguard our spiritual leader.

