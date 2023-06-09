UK Christian Doctor Appeals Firing After Refusing to Use Patient's Preferred Pronouns

Pixabay/Darko Stojanovic

Dr. David Mackereth, a Christian doctor in the United Kingdom, is fighting against his termination in a European court. Mackereth lost his job at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) under the National Health Service four years ago for refusing to use a hypothetical patient's preferred pronouns. After exhausting all domestic legal avenues, Mackereth takes his case to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to secure justice.

Christian Doctor's Appeal

Fox News reported that Mackereth initially filed a lawsuit against his former employer, citing religious discrimination. However, his claim was dismissed by the Employment Tribunal a mere three months later. The Tribunal declared that his biblical beliefs regarding gender were "incompatible with human dignity," dealing a significant blow to Mackereth's fight for reinstatement. Moreover, Mackereth turned to the General Medical Council (GMC), an independent body regulating medical professionals in the UK, to review his case. The GMC appeared to side with Mackereth, stating that it did not believe his situation warranted further action that would impede his registration or professional standing. The council acknowledged that while his religious beliefs could be considered "contentious," it found no evidence suggesting that patient safety would be compromised or that his ability to practice medicine was impaired.

As mentioned, the GMC emphasized that holding a religious belief against transgender ideology alone did not risk Mackereth's membership. It clarified that action would only be taken if there were concrete indications that such beliefs negatively impacted patient care or safety. The council also highlighted that it would not initiate an investigation based on hypothetical situations, such as the one presented by the DWP, when terminating Mackereth's employment. Ultimately, the GMC concluded that there was no evidence to suggest that the doctor had provided inappropriate advice or care to patients due to his personal views.

On the other hand, Mackereth's beliefs stem from the biblical passage in Genesis 1:27, which asserts that individuals are inherently male or female and that one's sex or gender cannot be altered. However, Personnel Today reported that these beliefs clashed with the policies enforced by the DWP.

In a similar report in 2022, a Christian doctor with 17 years of experience at a Michigan hospital filed a lawsuit against her former employer, alleging religious discrimination. According to Daily Mail, Valerie Kloosterman claims she was terminated and subjected to derogatory treatment after expressing her religious objections to using transgender pronouns. The lawsuit in the US District Court for the Western District of Michigan highlights the sensitive issue of balancing religious beliefs with transgender rights in the workplace.

During her tenure as a physician assistant at Michigan Health, Kloosterman sought religious accommodation, requesting exemption from referring patients for transgender surgical procedures and using gender-neutral pronouns. But, her request was denied by the University of Michigan Health-West Hospital, which allegedly terminated her employment on August 24, 2021, citing her refusal to comply with their transgender patient policy. Additionally, Kloosterman, a mother of four, including triplets, had an impeccable record throughout her 17-year tenure at the hospital. She believes her termination resulted from "unlawful religious discrimination" and is seeking legal redress.

