Elon Musk Reposts Erika Kirk's Message: “Go to Church”

Elon Musk received a prayer from a pastor who is an attendee's father during a large town hall in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on March 30, 2025. The event was part of his campaign in support of Brad Schimel, the conservative candidate in a critical Wisconsin Supreme Court election scheduled for Tuesday. | Screenshot: YouTube/ C-SPAN

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, and CEO of the social media platform X, reposted a message from Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk on Sunday, in which she encouraged people to “Go to church.”

Having played a notable role in American politics and public discourse since the first assassination attempt on Trump, Musk has described himself as a “cultural Christian” before, but he has not fully embraced Christianity.

During a 2024 interview with Jordan Peterson, Musk stated, “While I’m not a particularly religious person, I do believe that the teachings of Jesus are good and wise and that there’s tremendous wisdom in turning the other cheek.” He also described himself as a “big believer in the principles of Christianity,” which he praised as “very good.”

Musk also acknowledged being a “cultural Christian,” a term popularized by atheist Richard Dawkins to describe his own worldview in recent years. “I was brought up as an Anglican, and I was baptized,” Musk mentioned during the interview.

In 2022, Musk responded to a post from an X user asking him to confess a Creator by saying, “Thank you for the blessing, but I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination, since the vast majority of all humans ever born will be there.”

In a 2021 interview with The Babylon Bee, a Christian satire site, Musk chose not to openly accept Jesus Christ as his “Lord and Savior,” but he emphasized his respect for and agreement with “the principles that Jesus advocated,” such as forgiveness and treating others as you wish to be treated.

Musk's reposting of Erika Kirk's call for Americans to "go to church" is seen as the latest example of individuals who either do not practice Christianity or have stepped away from it, yet are now promoting or re-embracing the faith.