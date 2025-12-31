Erika Kirk: ‘I Want Nothing Outside of God’s Will’ After Charlie Kirk’s Murder

During the public memorial service for Christian activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025, Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, delivers remarks. | Screenshot: YouTube/ FOX 5 Washington DC

Erika Kirk said she is relying on “God’s light” to guide her as she steps into her new role as CEO of Turning Point USA following the September assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk, adding that she seeks nothing beyond God’s will for her life.

The 37-year-old widow spoke candidly about her relationship with God and her commitment to continuing her husband’s mission during an interview with Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday.

During the conversation, Bream asked how Kirk’s prayers and conversations with God have changed since her husband was killed on Sept. 10 during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University.

“Quite frankly, they're kind of the same,” Kirk said. “I've never questioned, ‘Why me?’ I always knew that my life was not just to be lived for me. We're here for such a greater purpose, and Charlie and I both knew that.”

Kirk, who married Charlie Kirk in 2021 and is now raising their two young children — a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son — said her husband's devotion to serving God is “why Charlie built what he built.”

“I talk to God, like I said, the same way: ‘God, use me. God, heal my heart. You know my pain, you know the depths of my pain. Walk through this with me. Put the people in my path that will help heal me and guide me and direct me and keep me in lockstep with your will,’” she said.

“I don't want anything outside of God's will. Anything outside of the jet streams of God will, I will not even touch it with a 10-foot pole.”

Kirk has previously spoken about her faith journey since her husband’s death, including during a November interview with journalist Megyn Kelly, where the conversation turned to grief, anger, and unanswered questions.

“I know we can't understand God's plan, but have you had bouts of anger?” Kelly asked. “You know, I think about what the kids are going to miss, what you got jipped out of, what poor Charlie now is going to miss. And I feel angry.”

“Sadness, of course, obviously, but yes, against the accused shooter, but just, I know you don't ever feel angry against God, but I kind of do,” Kelly added.

Kirk responded by explaining that holding onto anger would undermine her ability to carry out what she believes God has called her to do, including leading Turning Point USA and raising her children.

“And if I had any amount of anger in my heart and spirit, the Lord would not be able to use me,” she said. “And every single day, just how Charlie did, [he] stood on stage, he would say, ‘Here I am. Lord, use me.’ And if I had that anger in my heart, that foothold from the enemy, He wouldn't be able to.”