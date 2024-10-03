ERLC Partners with Baptist State Conventions to Address Abortion Ballot Initiatives in Upcoming Election

ERLC President Brent Leatherwood | ERLC

The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC) has initiated a significant partnership with several Baptist state conventions to address the upcoming abortion ballot measures in various states. This collaborative effort aims to provide comprehensive resources for Southern Baptist churches regarding abortion-related initiatives on November ballots across the country.

ERLC President Brent Leatherwood emphasized the historic significance of this election in the post-Roe era, describing it as a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" for citizens to take a stand on abortion. He noted that states now have the power to decide whether they will protect life or allow its destruction.

To support this effort, the ERLC is actively tracking these initiatives nationwide and has developed various resources to educate and equip Southern Baptists. These include a tracker map of abortion ballot initiatives, bulletin inserts, explainer articles, and prayer guides for the upcoming election season.

The November election will see abortion-related ballot initiatives in 10 different states, including Arizona, Florida, Missouri, New York, and South Dakota. Most of these measures are pro-choice, aiming to expand abortion access and often referencing the concept of "fetal viability".

These initiatives have sparked controversy in some states. In Missouri, the state Supreme Court overruled a lower court's decision, allowing a pro-choice initiative to remain on the ballot. Nebraska will have two competing amendments - one pro-life and one pro-choice - on the same ballot, a first since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.

Miles Mullin, executive vice president and chief of staff for the ERLC, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to supporting Southern Baptist churches. He stated that the ERLC is prepared to work alongside Baptist state convention partners to provide resources that help educate and equip Baptists in their efforts to protect life.

This initiative represents a concerted effort by the ERLC and its partners to ensure Southern Baptists are well-informed and prepared to engage with these critical ballot measures, reflecting the organization's broader mission of advocating for ethical and religious liberty issues.