EU Anti-Christian Report Sparks Concerns Over 'Slide into Godlessness,' Politician Warns

European Parliament building in Brussels, Belgium. | Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Thomas Lohmann

A Hungarian government official has criticized progressive activists within the European Union, accusing them of producing a report that targets Christianity and seeks to weaken its influence across Europe.

The report, published by the European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual and Reproductive Rights (EPF), claims that Europe is experiencing a rise in religious “anti-feminist” groups. The report was funded by prominent figures and organizations, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and George Soros.

Bernadett Petri, Hungarian Ministerial Commissioner, described the report as “yet more evidence of the EU’s slide into godlessness.” In an interview with Hungary Today, she called it “an openly anti-Christian piece of work” and argued that it portrays conservative Christianity and churches as a counter-revolutionary force opposing “radical gender and LGBTQ+ movements” like the EPF.

Petri emphasized the importance of Christian values in European society, stating, “they were the bedrock of society, providing education, social services and family support over the centuries.”

She questioned the motivations behind the report, asking, “I believe that this organization [the EPF] is actually afraid that those who believe in God, family, country, and traditions will regain strength and build society on these values. It is important to ask the question: why are they afraid of this?”

The report named Petri as part of an “extremist” network threatening progressive values in Europe.

Petri responded, “When I saw my name in this document, I was actually proud to be included. It means that I am doing something right — after all, if I were not doing it well, visibly or effectively, they would not try to blacklist me at this level. On the other hand, I find it very dictatorial to list people and organizations that stand on the side of Christianity, especially for representing traditional values.”

The report also singled out ADF International, a Christian legal advocacy organization. Paul Coleman, the director of ADF International, told Hungary Today, “EPF targets ADF International because our legal advocacy is effective in defending life, parental rights, free expression, and other fundamental freedoms across the globe.”

“The more they try to silence us and other like-minded organizations working in defense of fundamental freedoms, the clearer it becomes that our work is making a difference in Europe and beyond,” he added.