AI May Become Left's Most Potent Weapon Against Religious Faith and Truth, Expert Warns

Faith leaders and academics are considering how artificial intelligence (AI) may affect religious beliefs and how it will be incorporated into AI programming as the technology's influence in society grows.

Vice President of Media Research Center and Free Speech America Dan Schneider raised the alarm over the possibility of AI being used as a tool to persecute faith and religion. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Schneider recently stated that "the left controls AI and the left is going to do what the left wants to do." The left despises the notion of a superior deity who establishes moral standards.

Schneider also emphasized that detractors frequently blame religion for societal problems while ignoring the good it has accomplished over time. Furthermore, he contended that given the political control currently exercised over the technology, the word "God" will probably not be given top priority in AI programming.

Religious leaders, AI specialists, and academics are all becoming increasingly interested in and concerned about the relationship between AI and faith as these talks progress. Future conversations will need to address these issues and decide how faith fits into the creation and application of AI technologies.

Pastor Jesse Bradley of Auburn, Washington, emphasized the significance of utilizing technology in ways that respect religion and interpersonal relationships. According to the article shared in Vigour Times, Bradley praised the strength and potential of AI while highlighting potential ethical and privacy issues. He cautioned that if AI was utilized improperly, it might violate people's rights to privacy and dignity.

Bradley emphasized the transformational power of a relationship with God and emphasized the value of change over merely learning, emphasizing that love has greater weight than knowledge. He made it clear that a relationship with God nourishes the soul and that Jesus' grace has the ability to transform hearts. He added that pursuing God would bring knowledge in any situation.

Bradley also emphasized the value of interpersonal connections and suggested that AI be used in ways that are friendly to God. He emphasized the growing need for harmony, reconciliation, and human relationships, particularly in light of the rise in screen time. Bradley summarized his points by pointing out the rise in screen time while stressing that what people actually need is one another, unity, and racial healing.

Ethical and Privacy Concerns Surround Religious Use of AI

AI's intersection with religious practices raises ethical and data privacy concerns. According to an author in the article in Forbes, OpenAI's licensing for ChatGPT requires clear labeling and user consent for AI interactions, which may apply to simulations of religious figures, potentially misleading users into anthropomorphizing the AI. Misuse of religious scams could result in legal repercussions.

Another significant issue is data privacy. Users share deeply personal religious beliefs with AI, unknowingly contributing to the AI's pattern-matching scheme, which could violate privacy. The article identifies three types of religious AI use: generic generative AI, religion-tuned generative AI, and religion-customized generative AI. Though usage is mostly generic, there's a move towards religion-tuned and customized AI in religious contexts, necessitating robust ethical guidelines and privacy protections.

