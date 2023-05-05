Feds Threaten Catholic Hospital Funding Over Chapel Candle, Attorneys Warn of Potential Legal Battle

Pixabay/Rudy and Peter Skitterians

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has threatened to cut federal funding to a Catholic hospital in Texas over its refusal to remove a religious item from its chapel.

Violating Religious Beliefs

According to attorneys representing the hospital, the HHS has taken issue with a permanent candle that is lit in the chapel to symbolize the presence of Christ. The hospital has argued that removing the candle would violate its religious beliefs and infringe on its First Amendment rights, Fox News reported.

St. Jude Medical Center in Montgomery County, Texas, is one of several U.S. Catholic hospitals that have faced scrutiny over their religious objections to specific medical procedures, such as abortion and assisted suicide. In this case, the HHS has specifically cited the hospital's participation in the Medicare and Medicaid programs as grounds for its authority to regulate the facility's operations.

As mentioned, legal experts have warned that the dispute could ignite a legal firestorm, potentially pitting the hospital's constitutional rights against the government's interest in ensuring equal access to healthcare services. "This issue could have far-reaching implications for all religious healthcare providers," said Mary Kate Knorr, Illinois Right to Life Action executive director.

In addition, the Biden administration has threatened to revoke a hospital's accreditation in Tulsa, Oklahoma, unless it removes a chapel candle that has been a fixture in its chapel for decades. According to local news outlet KRMG, the candle has become the subject of a dispute between the hospital and the federal government, arguing that it violates the separation of church and state.

The hospital, St. Francis Hospital, is a Catholic-affiliated institution that has received federal funding for years. The government's demand to remove the candle reportedly came after a patient complained that it was offensive to non-Christians.

Hospital's Response

The Tablet reported that St. Jude Medical Center threatened legal action against the U.S. government after being ordered to remove a sanctuary candle from its chapel.

The hospital has refused to comply with the order, arguing it violates its religious beliefs and First Amendment rights. "This is an important symbol of our faith, and we cannot in good conscience remove it," said Sister Mary Michael, the hospital's director of mission integration.

The HHS, which oversees the Medicare and Medicaid programs, has cited a federal regulation prohibiting religious symbols in federally-funded healthcare facilities. The agency has argued that the sanctuary candle constitutes a religious symbol and is, therefore, in violation of the law.

Legal experts have warned that the dispute could have far-reaching implications for the relationship between religious institutions and the federal government. "This case raises important questions about the limits of government authority and the protection of religious freedom," said Gregory Baylor, senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal advocacy group.

Moreover, the hospital has retained the services of Alliance Defending Freedom to represent it in the legal battle. The group has argued that the HHS is overstepping its authority by trying to dictate the religious practices of a private institution. "We will fight this order in court, if necessary," said Baylor.

