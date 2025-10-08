Forrest Frank Stops Attending Awards Shows: 'The Trophy Is Our Salvation'

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Forrest Frank

Christian singer and songwriter Forrest Frank revealed he plans to skip award shows, stating that he does not need any recognition for his music because he already possesses “the greatest award of all time,” which is salvation.

In a video posted to TikTok Monday, Frank addressed his absence from the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards, which are scheduled to take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, Tuesday.

“As Christians, it’s hard to know where the line in the sand is between being in the world and not of the world,” he said.

“I’m convicted, personally, that a line that I can draw is that I will not receive a trophy for something that is from Jesus and for Jesus,” he proclaimed. “I was wrestling with this last year. I even said that on stage at the Dove Awards. I said, ‘I’m still struggling with the concept of receiving this award, but all glory to Jesus, every name will fade away, including mine, except for one name.’”

Frank shared that he felt “a conviction to go even a step further and say, ‘I don’t know if I even want to step on the stage. I don’t know if I want to step in the room.’” Consequently, he announced that he has “decided to take a stance of nonparticipation,” vowing, “I will not be attending the Doves and the Grammys.”

“I hope to be an example to the youth that the trophy is our salvation,” he added. “The trophy is that my name is listed in the Book of Life and I get to have eternal life. What good is a piece of metal going to do compared to that?”

In a caption accompanying the video, Frank clarified that “This is not a refusal to be a light in dark places … this is a refusal to go on stages and get awards.” He insisted that “I already got the greatest award of all time.”

Frank is nominated for multiple Dove Awards this year. His songs “Good Day” and “Up!” are both in the running for song of the year, and “Your way’s better” is a contender for pop/contemporary recorded song of the year. Additionally, “Heaven on this Earth” is nominated for rap/hip-hop recorded song of the year.

He is also a nominee for artist of the year and songwriter of the year, with his album Child of God nominated for pop/contemporary album of the year.

Other notable contenders for this year’s Dove Awards include worship leader Brandon Lake, nominated in nine categories, along with prominent artists like CeCe Winans, Josiah Queen, Lauren Daigle, and Phil Wickham. Several first-time nominees, including Abbie Gamboa, Down East Boys, and Nick Days, are also in the running.

The awards, hosted by worship artist and pastor Tauren Wells, will air on Trinity Broadcasting Network and the TBN+ app on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. EDT.