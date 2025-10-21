Pastor Frederick D. Haynes III Returns to Pulpit After Medical Leave

Pastor Frederick D. Haynes III. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III

Pastor and social activist Frederick D. Haynes III has been medically cleared to resume leadership at Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, and returned to the pulpit on Sunday morning following a period of medical leave.

According to Alisha Trusty, the church’s chief strategist, Haynes temporarily stepped aside to undergo surgery and recuperate, a move communicated to members in a letter.

In a statement shared with congregants, Haynes expressed gratitude for his recovery: “I am grateful to God for healing and restoration, and to my Friendship-West family and the community for your prayers, patience, and love,” he wrote.

“This journey reminded me of the power of faith, rest, and community support. I return reenergized, refocused, and ready to continue the work of building hope, justice, and healing together,” Haynes added.

Haynes has shepherded Friendship-West for four decades, overseeing growth from fewer than 100 members in 1983 to a congregation exceeding 13,000.

During his absence, the church’s executive pastor, Rev. David Malcolm McGruder, assumed ministry and leadership responsibilities. McGruder, who has collaborated with Haynes in recent years, helped maintain regular operations while the senior pastor recovered.

Friendship-West notes that Haynes became senior pastor in 1983 and, amid consistent growth, led the church through three relocations before settling on Wheatland Road in 2006.

Throughout his tenure, Haynes has emphasized social justice, economic empowerment, and youth development as core ministry priorities.

His THR!VE Intern and Leadership Program launched by employing 100 young Black men and later expanded to include young women, offering mentoring, paid internships, and community service opportunities.

According to Friendship-West, the church has donated more than $1 million to Historically Black Colleges and Universities and provided over $2 million in scholarship aid to students in Dallas and beyond.

Haynes also co-founded the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference in 2003 with Rev. Dr. Jeremiah A. Wright Jr. and Dr. Iva E. Carruthers, a national faith-based organization that mobilizes the African American church to confront social injustice. He currently serves as co-chair of its board.