From Wall Street to Faith: ‘LinkedIn for the Church’ Inspired by Divine Vision

Screenshot: Google Play/ Faithly

Designed for ministry leaders, staff, and volunteers, former Wall Street finance veteran Alicia Lee and her team introduced the Faithly mobile app at the Sing! conference in Nashville, Tennessee, last week.

Lee states that it was “the Lord who gave her the idea to create a LinkedIn-style social media platform for professionals who serve the Church.”

The platform aims to help pastors, chaplains, ministry leaders, volunteers, worship directors, seminary educators, and related professionals find opportunities and connect.

It enables users to search for others in the faith community, advertise and search for job postings, create events and groups, and offer encouragement and support.

“The Lord gave me this idea to create something like LinkedIn for those who serve the church,” Lee, Faithly's co-founder and CEO, told The Christian Post. She explains that she was specifically motivated to start the company after having “a vision from the Lord.”

“I don't really have a background in something like this,” she added, noting her nearly 20 years of experience working at Goldman Sachs on Wall Street.

Unlike other social media platforms that market themselves to Christians, Lee said Faithly is different because it is “not 'traditional social media.”

“It's not people sharing photos with their family or making social connections,” she explained. “On Faithly, we're connecting on the basis of ministry, on serving the Church.”

Although Faithly has been available since 2022 on desktop, laptop computers, and mobile browsers, the launch of its mobile app marks a new phase for the platform.

“[We] were really kind of intentionally quiet in our first couple of years because we're building something that we don't think has ever been built before, and we wanted to do it really thoughtfully, and we wanted to build something that would really serve the kingdom. We finally reached the stage where we do want to get the word out.” Lee continued.

In her statement shared with CP, Lee explained her motivation for starting Faithly. “For nearly twenty years, LinkedIn has been the go-to professional network, while industries like medicine, education, and law now have platforms built specifically for their needs,” Lee stated.

“Yet ministry — one of the most relational and trust-driven callings — has been left without a dedicated digital space,” she lamented. “Faithly was created to change that.”

Three years after its initial launch and a week after rolling out its mobile app, Lee estimates Faithly has around 3,000 users. Launching the mobile app is expected to boost engagement by enabling features such as push notifications and making chat more accessible and user-friendly.