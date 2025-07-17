G3 Ministries Names Scott Aniol as New President

Scott Aniol, the newly appointed president of G3 Ministries. | Screenshot: YouTube/ G3 Ministries

G3 Ministries announced on Monday the appointment of Scott Aniol as its new president. Aniol has been with G3 since 2021, serving as executive vice president and editor-in-chief of G3 Press, the ministry’s publishing arm.

Aniol expressed his commitment, stating, “G3 exists to glorify God by educating, encouraging, and equipping God’s people with biblical truth for biblical living.”

“I am deeply committed to maintaining our firm stand on first-level doctrinal matters while modeling gracious engagement on areas where faithful brothers may differ. My desire is that G3 would continue to be a trusted resource for pastors and churches and a platform for amplifying the voices of ordinary men who faithfully labor in the Word week after week,” he added.

Jonathan Frazier, chairman of G3 Ministries' board, described Aniol’s promotion as “a recognition long overdue for his exceptional leadership and faithful stewardship over the past four years,” adding, “We are excited to see him fully assume the mantle of leadership and continue advancing the vision and mission of G3.”

Joel Beeke, president of Puritan Reformed Theological Seminary and pastor of Heritage Reformed Congregation in Grand Rapids, Michigan, praised Aniol as “a brother that is not only multi-gifted for leadership and personal relationships in promoting the biblically conservative Reformed faith, but is also highly qualified to steer G3 in biblical and godly ways that will aim for the glory of God, the maturation of believers, and the salvation of the lost.”

Aniol holds a Ph.D. and Master of Theological Studies from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, along with a Master of Music in Aesthetics from Northern Illinois University. He serves as a professor of pastoral theology at Grace Bible Theological Seminary and as an elder at Pray’s Mill Baptist Church. Before joining G3, he spent more than ten years on the faculty of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Aniol’s appointment comes two months after the organization’s previous president, Josh Buice, resigned following a confession that he had used anonymous social media, email accounts, and Substack platforms to “publicly and anonymously slander numerous Christian leaders.”

Currently, over 100 churches in the United States and internationally are part of the G3 Network. Due to Buice’s resignation, this year’s G3 Conference, which has historically drawn thousands, has been canceled.