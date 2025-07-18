Gaza's Sole Catholic Church Attacked, Three Killed in Israeli Tank Strike

Holy Family Church in Gaza City, where three people sheltering were killed by Israeli tank strike. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Channel 4 News

The Israeli military is conducting an investigation into reports that a tank strike on the only Catholic church in Gaza, the Holy Family Church, resulted in the deaths of three people and injured several others.

In a statement released Thursday, the Latin Patriarchate in Jerusalem condemned the strike at the Holy Family Church in Gaza City, which has been sheltering hundreds of people since the conflict began.

The church’s parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, who is also a confidant of the late Pope Francis, was among those injured. Online videos show the priest sitting with his leg bandaged, and photos depict damage to the church's roof, with a large chunk missing near a stone cross.

Those killed in the attack have been identified as Najwa Abu Daoud, Saad Issa Kostandi Salameh, and Foumia Issa Latif Ayyad.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, told Vatican News, 'What we know for sure is that a tank, the IDF says by mistake, but we are not sure about this, they hit the Church directly, the Church of the Holy Family, the Latin Church.' He added, 'There are four people seriously wounded, among these four, two are in very dramatic conditions and their lives are in serious danger.'

The Israeli Foreign Ministry expressed “deep sorrow over the damage [to the church] and over any civilian casualty.” They also stated, “The IDF is examining this incident, the circumstances of which are still unclear, and the results of the investigation will be published transparently. Israel never targets churches or religious sites and regrets any harm to a religious site or to uninvolved civilians.”

The Israel Defense Forces issued a statement Thursday saying they “make every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian structures, including religious sites, and regrets any damage caused to them.”

In a social media post, Pope Leo XIV expressed his "deeply saddened" reaction to the loss of life and injury caused by the attack on the church. He wrote, “I assure the parish community of my spiritual closeness,” and added, “I commend the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God, and pray for their families and the injured. I renew my call for an immediate ceasefire. Only dialogue and reconciliation can ensure enduring peace!”

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, who has supported Israel but has also recently been critical of its military offensive in Gaza, called the strike on the church “unacceptable.” She stated, “No military action can justify such behavior.”

The military offensive in Gaza by Israel began in October 2023 after Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, killed over 1,200 people, most of them civilians, during an attack in southern Israel on October 7 of that year.

Israel’s stated goal for the operation is to eradicate Hamas from the territory and to secure the release of around 250 people who were taken hostage during that attack. Israel has long accused Hamas of hiding behind Gaza's civilian population, which has led to fighting in densely populated urban centers.