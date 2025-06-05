GOP Support for Same-Sex Marriage Drops for Third Year in a Row

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Bernd Dittrich

A recent Gallup survey conducted between May 1 and 18, involving 1,003 American adults, has revealed that support for same-sex marriage among Republicans continues to decline.

The survey on views about same-sex marriage and relationships shows that overall, 68% of Americans believe same-sex marriages should be recognized as valid, a decline from the peak of 71% recorded in 2022 and 2023.

Support for same-sex marriage among Democrats reached a record high of 88%, whereas approval among Republicans dropped to 41%. This marks the third consecutive year of declining support among Republicans, after support peaked at 55% in both 2021 and 2022. Among independents support stands at 76%, an increase from 74% last year but still below the 77% high recorded in 2023.

When evaluating their views on same-sex relationships, 86% of Democrats consider such relations morally acceptable—another record high. Meanwhile, majorities of independents (69%) and all Americans (64%) shared this view in 2025, though these are decreases from their respective record highs of 74% and 71%. Republicans' support for the morality of same-sex relations declined to 38%, down from a peak of 56% in 2022, marking the third consecutive year of decline.

Support for same-sex marriage and the idea that such relationships are morally acceptable is not majority-supported among weekly churchgoers.

Only 33% of weekly church attendees support same-sex marriage, and just 24% believe that homosexual relations are morally acceptable. Conversely, support is highest among those who rarely or never attend church (81%), those aged 18 to 34 (79%), college graduates (74%), and women (73%).

Support for the moral acceptability of same-sex relations is most prevalent among those who rarely or never go to church (81%), followed by those aged 18 to 34 (76%), college graduates (71%), women (68%), individuals aged 35 to 54 (63%), non-college graduates (60%), men (58%), those aged 55 and older (57%), and those who attend church nearly every week or monthly (56%).