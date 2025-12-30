Graham Condemns Democratic Lawmakers’ Support for Male Athletes in Women’s Sports as ‘Selling Their Souls’

Franklin Graham speaks at the European Congress on Evangelism, hosted by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), from May 27 to May 30. 2025 in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Evangelist Franklin Graham sharply criticized Democratic lawmakers this week, accusing them of sacrificing moral principles for political power after more than 130 Democrats urged the U.S. Supreme Court to side with male transgender athletes seeking to compete in women’s sports.

Graham, who leads both the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse, responded Monday on social media to an amicus brief submitted by Democratic members of Congress in the cases Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. BPJ.

The Democrats argued that state policies, such as those in West Virginia and Idaho, that categorically prohibit male trans-identified individuals from competing in female-only athletic contests “are the improper tool to address participation in youth sports teams.”

“If you believe men should be allowed in women’s bathrooms and to undress in your daughter’s or granddaughter’s locker room, then you should vote Democrat,” Graham wrote in a Facebook post reacting to the filing.

“Over 130 Democrats in the House and Senate signed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to support biological males in women’s sports. This is sick. If it turns your stomach, beware.”

Although Graham emphasized that he does not align himself with either major political party, he said the position taken by Democratic leaders reflects a deeper moral failure.

“With many, it’s not about what is right or wrong, it’s about power — and they will sell their souls for power,” he wrote. “I’m not a Republican or a Democrat — no party has my loyalty. I’m going to vote for the platform that best supports American and Biblical values.”

Graham urged prayer as the Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments in the coming weeks, describing the issue as a matter of conscience rather than politics.

“Men in women’s sports and restrooms is perverted,” he added. “Pray that God will guide the hearts of the Supreme Court justices to do the right thing as they deliberate this issue in just a couple of weeks.”

The justices agreed earlier this summer to hear challenges to laws enacted in Idaho and West Virginia that limit participation in girls’ sports to biological females. Federal appeals courts previously blocked both statutes, setting the stage for a nationwide ruling.

Roughly two dozen states have adopted similar measures in recent years, arguing that allowing male-bodied athletes into female sports undermines fairness and safety.

An August 2024 report by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls stated that as of March 2024, “over 600 female athletes in more than 400 competitions have lost more than 890 medals in 29 different sports” due to males competing in women’s categories.

Since returning to office in January, President Donald Trump’s administration has pushed federal agencies and school systems to base athletic participation on biological sex rather than gender identity. Amid that pressure, the National Collegiate Athletic Association adopted a new policy in February barring trans-identified male athletes from women’s competitions.

The debate intensified following the case of swimmer Will (Lia) Thomas, who won the national championship in the 500-meter freestyle in March 2022, when competing on the University of Pennsylvania women's swimming team after three seasons on the men's team.

In July, the U.S. Department of Education reached an agreement with the university requiring it to strip Thomas of medals and issue an apology to female swimmers, citing violations of Title IX protections.