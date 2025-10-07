‘House of David’ Season 2 to Portray David as a Bigger, Deeper, More Ambitious Warrior

‘House of David’ Season 2 official trailer. | Photo Credit: YouTube/ Wonder Project

“House of David” Season two debuted on October 5 on Prime Video via the Wonder Project subscription channel.

Jon Gunn, who served as executive producer, described the season two premiere as “a massive, epic episode,” emphasizing that it “establishes the importance of Goliath’s sword, which is made out of iron. That becomes a central theme this season, the transformation from the Bronze Age to the Iron Age. Weapons are forged in fire, and David is going to be forged in fire this season.”

The drama, which narrates the story of Israel’s most renowned king, attracted over 44 million viewers worldwide, became the top series on the platform in the U.S., and ranked among the top 10 new series debuts of the year.

While the first season introduced audiences to the young shepherd who altered biblical history with a slingshot, Gunn stated that season two captures David’s rise as a warrior.

“This is the season where David’s rise to fame and destiny really begins,” he said. “But it comes at a great cost for all those around him. Season two amplifies everything. It’s bigger, deeper, more ambitious.”

Gunn further explained that the new season also focuses on David’s internal tensions as he ascends to the throne: he’s been anointed as Israel’s future king but remains in service to Saul, the current king he is destined to take.

“There’s this shepherd who has won the favor of the king,” Gunn said. “But he carries the secret that he is meant to replace that king. He is in love with the king’s daughter, and his best friend in the world is the king’s son ... it’s a complicated love story and it’s quite wonderful to explore.”

The series also highlights the friendship between David and Jonathan, one of the most famous biblical relationships, and the tension between David and his older brother, Eliab.

“We’ve tried to bring them to life in a way that’s inspiring while staying true to the text and the heart of those stories,” Gunn said. “This is such a relationship show. You don’t need to have ever heard about the Bible to enjoy it. The themes are primal and relatable: families, friendships, secrets, betrayals, pursuing destiny. There’s something aspirational about someone who rises from nothing, but also the messy truth that destiny comes at a price.”

Season two of “House of David” also signifies a milestone for the Wonder Project, the faith-based studio co-founded by Gunn. The studio is launching its own subscription channel on Prime Video, offering viewers access to more than 125 licensed titles and over 1,000 hours of curated programming, along with original productions like “House of David.”