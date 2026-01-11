Indiana Church Launches $1 Million Campaign to Build Homeless Shelter

Impact Ministries, a church plant in Boonville, Indiana. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Impact Ministries

Impact Ministries, a young church plant in Indiana, has announced plans to raise $1 million to construct a new homeless shelter aimed at serving vulnerable individuals and families in its local community.

Speaking with The Christian Post, Nicole Kolley, assistant director of the congregation, said the fundraising campaign began earlier this week in response to urgent needs in the area. The church is located in Boonville and currently has a congregation of nearly 50 people.

“Because we see a very real need in our county,” Kolley said, explaining the motivation behind the initiative.

Affiliated with The Wesleyan Church, Impact Ministries was launched in October 2024. Kolley said the church’s long-term goal extends beyond providing temporary housing. “Our vision is to create a place that not only provides shelter, but also offers life skills support, encouragement and a path toward stability,” she said.

“Many individuals and families are facing homelessness, housing instability, or significant life challenges,” Kolley added. “We want to work hand-in-hand with our community to meet these needs in a meaningful and lasting way.”

According to the church, the funds raised will be used to purchase land and build the shelter facility. Leaders hope to reach the $1 million goal through contributions from 2,000 donors, each giving $500 toward the project.

Kolley told CP that the planned shelter aligns with the church’s spiritual mission, saying it will “advance the Gospel by meeting both physical and spiritual needs” of residents once the facility opens.

“Along with providing food and a safe place to stay, we hope to offer worship opportunities, Christian-based support, and a Christ-centered environment where people can experience hope and transformation,” she said.