Pastor Jack Hibbs Warns Christians About Family Preparedness Plan Act: May Need to Leave California

Pastor Jack Hibbs. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Real Life with Jack Hibb

Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in California issued a warning to his congregation last week regarding Assembly Bill 495.

He cautioned Christians that they may need to consider leaving the state if lawmakers pass a controversial new bill that would permit almost any adult to take custody of a child without notifying the parents.

Titled the Family Preparedness Plan Act of 2025, the bill would broaden the definition of a “caregiver” to include “nonrelative extended family members,” described as “any adult caregiver who has an established familial or mentoring relationship with the child, or who has an established familial relationship with a relative of the child.”

Under this legislation, any “caregiver” could potentially take custody of a child simply by providing a signed “affidavit” to school or childcare personnel.

Although AB 495 claims to address “unique challenges faced by immigrant families” amidst the federal government's efforts of mass deportation under the Trump administration, Hibbs argues that the risks the bill poses to child welfare are too significant to overlook.

“There's no requirement in the bill for the school to ask you if it's OK for them to take John out of school,” he told his congregation. “It allows an individual to obtain a new form that comes with the bill; they fill it out, and they can name a child. … The bill does not require a background check for this man, requires no ID, no driver's license, no nothing. There's no requirement in the bill for the school to call you, to ask you if it's OK if John takes your daughter out of school.”

Hibbs further warned that AB 495 would also give a “caregiver”—whether a non-relative or a family member—the authority to make important medical decisions for a child, including approving immunizations or medical examinations. According to the bill, “any ‘caregiver’ who ‘signs the affidavit shall have the same rights to authorize medical care and dental care for the minor that are given to guardians.’”

The founder of Real Impact and a vocal critic of the bill stated that if AB 495 becomes law, he will urge his church and Christians across California to leave the state.

“If this bill passes, I am going to ask you to leave the state of California. You're gonna need to pack up and get out; you gotta get out. You gotta run with your kids. You gotta go,” Hibbs said.

He also blamed the bill’s potential passage on the lack of political involvement among Christian voters in California, saying, “Here we are. Evil always fills a void or vacancy. Jesus said that,” referencing Matthew 12:43-45.

As part of his Real Impact ministries, Hibbs announced plans for the “Stop AB 495 Rally” scheduled for August 19 on the steps of the California Capitol in Sacramento. He expressed hope that as many as 5,000 Christians would gather to voice their opposition.