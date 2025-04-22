Jamal Bryant Rejects Target's DEI Settlement Proposal, Announces Full Boycott

Pastor Jamal Bryant leads worship at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Jamal Bryant's Facebook page.

Pastor Jamal Bryant has declared that Target's commitment to invest $2 billion into black-owned businesses by July 31 is inadequate to resolve the ongoing dispute regarding the retail giant's decision to reduce its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

This rejection of the offer comes shortly after Target CEO Brian Cornell held a meeting in New York City with Rev. Al Sharpton. In a statement, Sharpton noted, “This morning, I had a very constructive and candid meeting with Brian Cornell that included NAN National Board Chair Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson and NAN Senior Advisor Carra Wallace. I am going to inform our allies, including Rev. Dr. Jamal Bryant, of our discussion, what my feelings are, and we will go from there.”

However, Pastor Bryant, who leads the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, conveyed a different perspective to his congregation on Sunday regarding the meeting's outcomes. He emphasized the need for more concrete actions to address the concerns surrounding the company’s DEI efforts.

Bryant stated, “We had four asks and only walked away with one thing. I want to tell you what that one thing is. Target has agreed that by July the 31st they will complete the pledge of $2 billion for black business.” He added, “But the other three things we have no commitment on and we don't have anything to stand on because their currency does not ride with us.”

Starting on March 5, Bryant and his church have engaged in a 40-day fast, which includes refraining from shopping at Target. He has accused the retail giant and other major corporations, such as Walmart, of succumbing to former President Donald Trump's agenda to eliminate DEI policies, which he asserts “undermine our national unity.”

Bryant's boycott gained momentum as Target announced an anticipated “meaningful” decline in their first quarter profits due to “ongoing consumer uncertainty,” with the retail sector experiencing more than expected decreases in sales at the beginning of 2025.

In addition to the demand for Target to honor its pledge to the black business community, the Target Fast campaign is also calling for the retailer to deposit “$250 million amongst any of our 23 black banks,” restore its commitment to DEI, and establish community centers at ten historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to provide retail business education at all levels.

Bryant asserted that Target’s offer to commit to only one of the demands fails to appease the black community, while also reiterated that the Target boycott did not originate from him or his church.

He stated, “I sent last night an invitation to the president and CEO of Target as well as the chairman of the board to come to New Birth on this coming Tuesday to speak to the people directly, not in a private closed meeting, but in an open venue to talk about where Target’s commitment is and where it is that we are going.”