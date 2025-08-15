Jets QB Justin Fields Finds Purpose in Scripture Over Public Approval

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields shares his faith during a training camp news conference on August 12, 2025. | Screenshot: YouTube/ SNY

Justin Fields, the quarterback for the New York Jets, has shared how his daily Bible reading has deepened his faith and shifted his focus from seeking public approval to following God's guidance.

During a training camp news conference on Tuesday, the 25-year-old expressed that he has become more serious about his spiritual life over the past six months.

"I think I used to let other people's opinions shape mine," Fields explained. "But you can't do that because you'll start thinking like those opinions. I'm glad I've grown out of that stage, and I'm glad that the only approval I need now is from my teammates, my coaches and ultimately God."

Fields also shared that "I've been getting closer to God—reading the Bible every day, building that relationship," and that he has discovered "so much wisdom and so many great lines I didn't even know about." He revealed, "Honestly, I'm low-key addicted to like getting my Bible each and every day just because I learn something new every day, and I'm able to apply it to my everyday life."

For new believers or those unsure where to start, he recommended reading the book of Proverbs. Reflecting on his spiritual journey, he admitted, "I was sleeping on the Bible earlier in my life," and added, "I wish I had started sooner. I encourage everyone to just read a little bit and go from there."

His dedication to Scripture is evident in the tattoo of 1 John 1:9, his father's favorite verse, engraved on his chest. He is also often seen wearing the "Humble Over Hype" apparel and has publicly shared that the Bible app is the first thing he checks each morning.

The Ohio State standout, a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, signed a $40 million, two-year deal with the Jets in March after playing with the Bears and Steelers.

The movement of athletes expressing their faith publicly has gained momentum in recent months. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, a two-time Pro Bowl selectee, shared that he had to "hit 'rock bottom'" before developing an appreciation for Jesus Christ, emphasizing, "God's timing is perfect."

Similarly, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Kaleb Johnson described a powerful moment after being baptized, stating that "since embracing Christianity, he's found his identity in Christ and not his football career."

The faith journey of athletes extends beyond individual stories. In May, during the Conference USA Softball Championship, over 70 players and coaches from six schools gathered for a campus worship event, where 26 athletes chose to be baptized at a hotel pool.