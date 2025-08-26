John Amanchukwu Condemns the Left, Says Revival May Be Near for the Black Community

John Amanchukwu speaks at the Upper Room Church of God in Christ in Raleigh, NC, on February 2, 2025. | Screenshot: YouTube/ God First Official Channel

John Amanchukwu recently shared his perspectives in an interview with The Christian Post, suggesting that a revival may be emerging within the black community.

Amanchukwu, who is a former football player at North Carolina State University, as well as an author and preacher, pointed fingers at the Left has done much to alienate many Black men. He also stated that BET's decision to cancel the Hip Hop Awards and Soul Train Awards after 38 years could be a sign of positive change.

“(BET) They've done a terrible job in depicting the black community in the right way,” he told CP. He elaborated that “they've made black entertainment debauchery, lasciviousness, scantily-clad women, rump-shaking, violence, crime and a brothel culture.”

He emphasized that such content “is not edifying, it's not unifying, it doesn't build you up; it solely tears down.”

“And so to see that, for some reason or another, they cancel the BET Hip Hop Awards and the Soul Train Awards, that tells me, although many people are angered by it in the black community, it shows that revival may be coming to the black community.”

Amanchukwu also criticized the Democratic Party, claiming it has “alienated black men.” He particularly pointed to the party’s push to normalize LGBT ideology, which he considers especially offensive to many in the black community.

He remarked, “I don't want to say they did too much too soon, but their quest to normalize LGBTQIA+ ideologies after Barack Obama redefined same-sex marriage... went at a blazing pace, and they tried to make as many strides as possible in such a short period of time.”

Returning to the importance of faith, Amanchukwu emphasized that “restoring biblical principles” and “getting back to a Bible-centered focus on the family” are crucial steps for both the black community and the nation as a whole. He particularly highlighted the need to combat fatherlessness, which he partly attributes to the expansion of the welfare state under Lyndon B. Johnson's “Great Society” initiatives of the 1960s.

He explained, “Welfare took over as the new daddy, and out went the biological father. That has destroyed the black community, and there are some black families who still live with that framework in mind: that we'll use men as sperm donors, but we don't need them to be fathers.”

Feminism, according to Amanchukwu, has also contributed to changing perceptions among women, encouraging many to believe they don’t need men to lead their families.

Amanchukwu stressed the importance of moving beyond America's historical sin of slavery and rejecting a victimhood mindset, and recognizing one's inherent worth as God's creation are particularly crucial principles.

“We are made in the image of God, we are made in the imago Dei. [It's important we see] ourselves that way. You can't be a victim when God sees us from this vantage point of being a part of a royal priesthood,” he said.

“I think that these areas are critical to the upward mobility of America, but in particular, blacks. And if we focus on these things, we can see the spiritual renewal and the physical and mental renewal that's necessary in our community,” Amanchukwu affirmed.