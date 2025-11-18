Kennedy Center to Host ‘Noel: Jesus Is Born!’ Christmas Celebration on Dec. 17

Charles Billingsley. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Charles Billingsley

The Kennedy Center will host a Christmas-themed concert this December featuring prominent Christian musicians, Scripture readings, and a live Nativity scene as part of a newly announced holiday tradition.

The event, titled Noel: Jesus is Born!, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. The evening will include performances by Charles Billingsley with his Yuletide Orchestra alongside award-winning Christian artist Matthew West.

This large-scale production follows comments made earlier this year by Kennedy Center Director Richard Grenell, who told attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference that “we are doing a big, huge celebration of the birth of Christ at Christmas.”

Grenell, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, explained that he envisioned “a big traditional production to celebrate what we are all celebrating in the world during Christmas time, which is the birth of Christ.”

Billingsley, a longstanding figure in Christian music, first rose to prominence as a member of the group NewSong before establishing a solo career. According to his official biography, Billingsley has “headlined more than 3,200 concerts, released 24 recordings as a solo artist, and garnered seven No. 1 Inspirational radio hits.”

In addition to his musical work, Billingsley serves as a teaching pastor at Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Virginia.

He will continue his Christmas tour in the coming weeks with performances scheduled in New York City; Richmond, Virginia; Columbus, Mississippi; Branson, Missouri; Brookhaven, Mississippi; Texarkana, Texas; Lynchburg, Virginia; Baker, Florida; Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Plano, Texas.

The upcoming Kennedy Center concert marks another appearance by Billingsley in the nation’s capital this year, following his participation in a pre-Easter White House dinner in April and his involvement in the July event “Celebrate America: A Tribute to Our Veterans.”

Matthew West, also featured in the December program, has earned recognition as Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year. With more than 275 songwriting credits, he has contributed music for numerous Christian artists, including Anne Wilson, Michael W. Smith, Amy Grant, Mandisa, Danny Gokey, and Casting Crowns, as well as mainstream acts such as Rascal Flatts and Scotty McCreery.

West will continue his holiday performances through his Come Home For Christmas Tour, which includes stops in several states such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Florida, and will also appear at the Merry Mercy Christmas Benefit in Franklin, Tennessee.