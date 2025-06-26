Kevin DeYoung to Lead PCA General Assembly as Elected Moderator

Kevin DeYoung, senior pastor of Christ Covenant Church in Matthews, North Carolina, and council member of The Gospel Coalition. | Screenshot: YouTube/ The Gospel Coalition

Kevin DeYoung, senior pastor of Christ Covenant Church in Matthews, North Carolina and council member of The Gospel Coalition, has been elected the moderator of The Presbyterian Church in America (PCA) General Assembly.

DeYoung was elected Tuesday evening during the PCA General Assembly, which is currently taking place this week in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

According to the PCA magazine byFaith, Pastor Jason Helopolous, a friend of DeYoung, delivered the nomination speech, highlighting DeYoung’s beliefs and steadfast convictions.

A native of Jenison, Michigan, DeYoung holds a bachelor’s degree in religion from Hope College in Holland, Michigan; a Master of Divinity from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in South Hamilton, Massachusetts; and a doctorate in Early Modern History from the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom.

DeYoung has authored over a dozen books, including 《Just Do Something》, 《The Biggest Story》, 《Crazy Busy: A Mercifully Short Book About a Big Problem》, and 《What Does the Bible Really Teach About Homosexuality?》.

In July 2012, DeYoung published a column in The Christian Post titled “Why No Denomination Will Survive the Homosexuality Crisis,” in which he wrote, “Groups will split. Bodies will rearrange. Parts will realign. Maybe not this year. Maybe not on your watch. But soon enough.”

He urged denominations “to make a definitive stand. Make it right, left, or center, but make one and make it clearly,” and advised to “insist that member churches and pastors hold to this position. And then graciously open a big door for any pastor or church who cannot live in this theological space to exit with their dignity, their time, and their property. Because sometimes the best way to preserve unity is to admit that we don’t have it.”

While originally ordained in the Reformed Church in America, DeYoung and his congregation switched their affiliation in 2015. He is married and has nine children.