Majority of Britons Fear Nation’s Drift From Christianity Will Harm Future Generations: Poll

Photo credit: Unsplash/ Lawrence Krowdeed

A new survey suggests that many people in the United Kingdom are worried about the long-term consequences of the country moving away from its Christian roots, with a majority expressing concern about its potential impact on society.

According to a poll of 2,095 adults conducted by Whitestone Insight on behalf of Pusey House, Oxford, the Danube Institute in Budapest, and the International Reagan-Thatcher Society, 52% of respondents said they believe Britain’s departure from its Christian heritage could negatively affect future generations, while only 19% viewed such a shift as beneficial.

The findings also indicate that Christianity continues to be seen as relevant in public life, with 58% of respondents saying it still has a positive contribution to make in shaping governance, whether through moral guidance or practical influence.

Many participants expressed concern about a perceived erosion of shared values, as 60% said Britain has lost a common understanding of right and wrong, compared to just 11% who believe the country still maintains clear and widely accepted moral standards supported by strong institutions.

Despite these concerns, there remains openness to traditional moral frameworks, with 65% of respondents agreeing that both personal freedoms and collective moral responsibilities are equally essential for maintaining a stable society.

Views were divided on whether Britain should still be considered a Christian nation. While 39% said it remains one, half of those surveyed believe the country once held that identity but no longer does, and 13% said Britain has never been a Christian nation.

Concern about the nation’s moral direction was not limited to religious individuals, as roughly one-third of non-religious respondents also said that a decline in Christianity could have negative consequences for future generations.

Political differences were also evident in the responses, with supporters of Reform UK most likely to say Britain has lost a shared moral framework, while Green Party voters were more skeptical about the role of religion in public life.

Interestingly, younger adults showed slightly greater openness to Christianity’s influence than middle-aged respondents, challenging assumptions that younger generations are uniformly resistant to religion and aligning with findings from the Bible Society’s Quiet Revival report.

The survey also explored attitudes toward renewing a “social covenant” rooted in Britain’s Christian heritage as a way to strengthen social unity.

While 41% of respondents said such an approach is needed to address societal divisions, 46% described it as appealing but unrealistic, and 53% expressed concern that it could impose specific values on others.