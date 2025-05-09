Man Arrested in Connection to Church Bombing in Pennsylvania

Kyle Kuczynski, 32, of Mahanoy City, PA, was arrested on May 6, 2025, for igniting an explosive device at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church. | Photo Credit: Facebook/Mahanoy City Police Department

A man from Pennsylvania has been taken into custody in connection with an incident involving an explosive device at a church earlier this week. Kyle Kuczynski, a 32-year-old resident of Mahanoy City, was arrested Tuesday night in relation to the event at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church.

The Mahanoy City Police Department announced early Wednesday morning that “Kuczynzki was committed to Schuylkill County Prison on a county bench warrant,” and that “Kuczynski was wanted in connection with an incident at St. Teresa of Calcutta Rectory on the evening of May 6th where an explosive device was ignited inside the chapel.”

Kuczynski was arraigned on Wednesday and faced charges including arson and other related offenses linked to the church incident. According to local authorities, the suspect entered the chapel of Saint Teresa, which is usually open 24 hours a day, placed a device on the altar, and then lit it before fleeing the unoccupied chapel.

Security footage aired by WNEP, a news outlet based in Moosic, Pennsylvania, shows the moment the device exploded, causing significant damage to the altar. The vandalism resulted in thousands of dollars worth of damage, including a large hole at the top of the altar, multiple holes in the stained glass windows, and damage to a ceiling tile just above the altar, reported WNEP.

The incident drew a strong response from Bishop Alfred A. Schlert of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Allentown, who expressed his sadness over the act. In a statement, he said, “Belief in the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist is central to the Catholic Faith. To use an explosive device to destroy the Blessed Sacrament is an act of darkest evil.”

Bishop Schlert also expressed gratitude that “no one was injured in the incident and that the suspect has been taken into custody by law enforcement,” but he also shared his heartbreak, stating, “At the same time, I am heartbroken that such a heinous, hateful, and evil act occurred at St. Teresa of Calcutta.”