Massive Police Operation Targets Christians in China’s Zhejiang Province

Believers at a church in China are kneeling and praying together. | Screenshot: YouTube/ The 700 Club

A sweeping security operation involving more than 1,000 police officers, SWAT teams and paramilitary forces reportedly targeted Christian congregations in eastern China, resulting in hundreds of detentions, according to a new report from a religious freedom watchdog.

Local residents told ChinaAid that law enforcement personnel drawn from multiple districts across Zhejiang province, including Hangzhou and Pingyang, were deployed to Yayang Town. The first arrests reportedly began before dawn on Monday.

Within the initial 48 hours of the operation, several hundred people were taken into custody, residents said, with at least four additional detentions recorded by Dec. 17.

According to eyewitness accounts, heavily armed units blocked access roads surrounding church properties and prevented worshippers from entering. Authorities confiscated personal belongings, and a sustained police presence remained visible throughout the town during the five-day crackdown.

Officials did not issue any public explanation for the raids. Residents said online references to the arrests were quickly scrubbed, while digital communications were closely monitored and restricted.

On the evening of Dec. 15, townspeople reported an unexpected fireworks show in the central square costing more than 1 million yuan (approximately $142,000). With no official holiday scheduled, locals believed the display was intended to divert attention from the ongoing arrests.

Among those reportedly singled out were two church leaders, 58-year-old Lin Enzhao and 54-year-old Lin Enci. Authorities labeled them leaders of a “criminal organization” and issued wanted notices offering rewards for information about their whereabouts.

Church members disputed the allegations, saying the two men had long served their congregations and were previously targeted after resisting efforts to remove crosses from church buildings. While officials reportedly classified them as “gang-related,” believers described them as protectors of church property.

Residents also pointed to an earlier confrontation in June, when the town’s mayor allegedly led a team that tore down church walls and gates in order to erect the Chinese national flag on church grounds.

Following the raids, officials staged a public event on Dec. 18 titled “Elimination of Six Evils,” featuring displays of police vehicles, SWAT units and riot officers. According to locals, officers stationed near Christian homes pressured residents to accuse detained church leaders of criminal activity.

ChinaAid reported that posters and official messaging portrayed the Christian community as either a cult or a criminal network.

The total number of people formally charged remains unclear, though preliminary estimates suggest more than 20 individuals may face prosecution.

The Yayang crackdown follows a broader pattern. In September, Open Doors reported that at least 70 Christians were detained in other regions during raids on unregistered churches, with accusations including fraud and illegal assembly.

In several cases, believers were accused of financial misconduct despite the absence of internal complaints. One local source told the organization that more than 80 church groups have since ceased meeting, leaving only a handful of congregations still operating openly.