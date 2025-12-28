Minnesota Pastor Dies After Helping Stranded Driver in Snow, Community Mourns

(Center) Pastor James “Jim” Bzoskie at the Dakota County Sheriff's Office. | Photo credit: The Christian Post (originally posted on Facebook)

A Minnesota pastor and longtime law enforcement chaplain died suddenly after assisting a stranded motorist near his church.

James “Jim” Bzoskie, 76, collapsed and died on Dec. 19 after helping a driver whose vehicle was stuck in the snow outside Cornerstone Bible Church, where he served as pastor. After assisting the motorist, Bzoskie returned inside the church, collapsed, and was later pronounced dead, according to WCCO.

Bzoskie, a Hastings resident, had spent earlier that morning preparing Christmas gift bags for inmates at the Dakota County Jail. His daughter, Sarah Lindner, said the family believes he suffered a heart attack shortly after helping the driver.

Dakota County Sheriff Joe Leko said Bzoskie had served as a vital presence in the sheriff’s office for nearly 50 years, regularly visiting the jail to lead Bible studies, counsel inmates, and support deputies and staff during times of crisis.

Leko recalled that Bzoskie often ministered to first responders after traumatic events, including suicides and the deaths of three Burnsville first responders, adding that his compassion made a lasting impact. “He did it because he had a big heart.”

Jacob Schak, a jail program sergeant, said Bzoskie faithfully led Bible study for inmates every Tuesday, becoming a consistent and trusted figure within the correctional facility.

In a Facebook tribute, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office described Bzoskie as a “constant and trusted presence” since 1979, noting his decades of commitment to both inmates and law enforcement personnel.

Beyond his work with the sheriff’s office, Bzoskie also served as chaplain for the Hastings Police and Fire Departments, extending his pastoral care across multiple branches of local public service.

Renee Harwood-Souza, who organized a fundraiser to assist the family with funeral expenses, wrote that Bzoskie had ministered to inmates, jail staff, and first responders for nearly five decades, according to AOL.

Kent Begnaud, a fellow pastor and longtime friend, said Bzoskie lived with a deep sense of calling and served others wholeheartedly until the end.

According to the Starkson Family obituary, a visitation will be held on Jan. 9, 2026, at the Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel in Hastings. A second visitation is scheduled for Jan. 10 at Hastings Middle School, followed by a funeral service officiated by Pastors Kent Begnaud and Paris Pasch.